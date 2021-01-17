DorkParking warning: 'We will go back with the ticket books'

Cyclist Alex Dyer filmed this video of drivers parked on the footpath at Wellington's Princess Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

Wellington City Council has pledged to send its parking wardens to the beaches after video emerged showing just how erratic parking gets there when the sun comes out.

Cyclist Alex Dyer videoed his ride from Princess Bay, on the South Coast, towards Houghton Bay on Wednesday evening.

The video shows cars parked partly – and, in once case, entirely - on the footpath leaving barely room for pedestrians to squeeze past.

Parents with prams would have needed to go on the busy road to get around and there was little room for cyclists.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Debt collection agency called on Wellington parking fine defaulters during covid lockdown

* Damned either way: Wellington street where you can't park legally but get fined if you don't

* Wellington's book collection growing at the same rate despite closure of Central Library



Dyer said the problem was that too many people were choosing to take their cars to the beach as opposed to a lack of room for people to park. He posted the video on Twitter, where he dubbed the situation “#dorkParking”.

ALEX DYER/Stuff A line of cars on the pavement at Wellington's Princess Bay.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said wardens hadn’t been ticketing in Princess Bay recently but the council was aware of the issue and would be sending wardens out if Wellington got another sunny day and the bad parking returned.

“We will go back with the ticket books.”

Parking on the footpath along that stretch was “incredibly dangerous” and it would be hard to squeeze a family past without stepping onto the busy road, he said.

ALEX DYER/Stuff Cars parked on the footpath at Wellington's Princess Bay left little to no room for pedestrians.

The council posted on Facebook urging people to avoid parking on footpaths.

“Our parking officers will be out and about visiting popular sunspots to make sure everyone is parked safely and that footpaths are kept clear for pedestrians, people with mobility issues and families with prams who are out enjoying the warm weather.”

Southern ward Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said it was understandable that people wanted to park near the beach “but footpaths are for pedestrians including those with prams and wheelchairs”.

“The priority must be safety.

“It is useful that residents have raised this problem so that council traffic engineers can consider the best options, I look forward to seeing what their advice is.”