A person has died after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near Papamoa Beach.

The crash happened on Sunday about 11pm, a police statement said.

The driver of the car died at the scene and the driver of the 4x4 vehicle was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Each vehicle had only one occupant.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.