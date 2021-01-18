Police appeal for sightings of 4x4 vehicle involved in fatal Bay of Plenty crash

A car and a 4x4 vehicle were involved in the crash near Papamoa Beach.

A person has died after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 in Tauranga, and police are appealing for witnesses.

The crash happened on Sunday about 11pm, near Papamoa Beach, a police statement said.

The driver of the car died at the scene and the driver of the 4x4 vehicle was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Each vehicle had only one occupant.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police are asking for any sightings of the 4x4 – a blue 1994 Toyota Hilux Surf.

NZ police A 4x4 blue 1994 Toyota Hilux Surf, similar to the one pictured, was involved in a fatal crash on SH2, Papamoa Beach, Tauranga on 17 January.

It was travelling in and around the Mount Maunganui area before the crash, a police statement said

Police also want to speak to anyone who saw the crash.

Anyone with information on the Hilux or the crash can ring police 105 and quote file 210118/0982, or contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.