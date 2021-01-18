Guitars, coding tools and sewing machines join books at Hamilton libraries

Hamilton library director, Stephen Pennruscoe, shows the library lends out more than books with the bass guitar able to be borrowed from the library.

It’s not just the latest J.K Rowling book that can be checked out of Hamilton Libraries.

If you feel like you could be the next Jimi Hendrix and want to jam with an electric bass guitar or even an electronic drum kit, all you need is a Hamilton Library card.

Hamilton's libraries are now loaning kits, both playful and practical making it the latest library to branch out from books with the idea that originated from Canada.

Director Stephen Pennruscoe has adapted it to their requirements, as he didn’t want the kit collection to be a toy library.

READ MORE:

* Trespassed - Drunks in Hamilton Gardens, gangsters in the swimming pool, porn in the library

* Science kits brought to Upper Hutt in an experiment to reduce science illiteracy

* Harry Potter's magic: Documentary looks at 20 years since the boy who lived revived magic



“There are playful things there, but the underlying ethos is either educational or developmental or helping people out.”

One of those which is quite popular is the coding-caterpillar.

“Children can use the different parts to code it to make it move. So it’s a very entry level coding kit, but we have other programmes and coding kits to advance children through the coding process.”

There are a few hundred kits of varying themes including a DIY section which has a home health kit.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The Hamilton library kits offer a wide range of options from sewing machines, electric guitars, telescopes, and toys for learning code.

“It’s got a damp metre and a few other things for monitoring your home. It’s the kind of thing which is stuff you could buy for a couple of hundred bucks from Bunnings, but does everyone need to have a damp metre in their kitchen drawer? Probably not.”

The majority of the kits are $2 for a fortnight, although the popular kits on the bestsellers list are $5 for seven days.

Pennruscoe said that libraries are a great social equaliser and make things accessible to everyone.

“So if you don’t have the Internet at home you can come and use a computer in the library, you might be an avid reader but you don't need to buy every book, or you might be into audiobooks, you can get those free from the library.”

So the kits are an extension of that.

“If you have a teenager who says I want a bass guitar, and you are like okay, do you really want a bass guitar? Am I going to spend a few hundred bucks on a bass guitar and it’s just going to be in their room.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Kids can learn code programming with this caterpillar and progress up through the stages by borrowing from any of the Hamilton libraries.

“So come and grab the bass guitar and if after two weeks the kids are showing promise then maybe you can get them a guitar.”

Every kit comes with instructions.

“Each item we try to keep at a modest amount they’re not the most expensive of everything. The Dobsonian telescope was probably the most expensive item, but it’s a bestseller and people do look after it.

“We have a maximum of $350 per item, so should something get broken or lost it’s not a huge issue.”

While some things do get broken, the majority of them are repairable, and Pennruscoe believes having the lending cost of $5 for the bestsellers does help people have a sense of worth when borrowing.

The items can be loaned and returned at any Hamilton Library and it doesn’t have to be the same one they’re borrowed from.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The Dobsonian telescope is the largest piece of kit the Hamilton library has and is on the bestsellers list.

The criteria is that you need to have a Hamilton library card.

The money for the kit collection comes from the roughly $1 million in collection spend allocation from the Hamilton City COuncil each year.