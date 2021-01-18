Police welcome new information about suspicious Waimea College fire

Police are investigating a spate of vegetation fires in Richmond, near Nelson. (File photograph)

Police continue to investigate a suspicious vegetation fire last week at Waimea College in Richmond and are keen to hear from any members of the public with information about the incident.

“Any new information is welcomed and would be assessed by police,” a spokesperson said. “You can get in touch with information by calling 105.”

Emergency services were called to the college about 5pm on Friday following reports of a fire.

Online reports initially suggested a “massive explosion” had occurred.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Emergency services were called to Waimea College about 5pm on Friday following reports of a fire. (File photograph)

However, Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris said when firefighters arrived, two trees were found to be ablaze near the school gymnasium, covering an area of 25 square metres.

There was no damage to the building, he said.

The blaze at Waimea College comes after a spate of five suspicious vegetation fires reported near the school last month, prompting a call for Richmond residents to be vigilant about any unusual activity.

There was no update on the other five vegetation fires, the police spokesperson said.