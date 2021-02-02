Why an 82-year-old turned tagger is in a one-man war over renewable electricity

Retired electrical engineer Bill Harding with one of the home-made educational aids he has designed to explain his views on dirty power and other electricity issues.

Bill Harding doesn’t look like your average tagger.

Scattergun emails frequently fired out to the media and various branches of officialdom are his weapon of first choice.

But the ancient art of graffiti is also in his arsenal.

What is it that angers an 82-year man enough to send him out from Taupō to Manawatu on an overnight raid to overwrite a mural?

The same thing that kept Harding occupied during his working life – electricity.

Rather, it’s a fixation on his belief that power generators using windfarms and hyrdo power are serving Kiwis a diet too rich in ‘dirty power’.

Harmonic wavelengths beyond the legal 50Hz cycle, are the culprit, Harding claims, created by asynchronous generation that leads to people being charged for power their appliances can’t use.

It’s a theory that gets no truck from the generators and experts working in the field. Words like ‘vexatious’ and ‘frivolous’ are among the responses Harding gets from organisations he badgers.

But the retired electrical systems engineer keeps on with his personal power struggle.

Supplied Contact Energy's Te Huka Geothermal Power Station sign that Harding daubed with the words '3 phase liars'.

For years he has been waging a war on various fronts against electricity generators, making submissions to resource consent hearings on wind farms – a particular bugbear – and at council workshops.

He has lodged a petition to Parliament that wants all wind turbines tested to prove they can “produce the legal 50hz sinusoidal current wave shaped energies” before connection to the national grid.

But in a country awash with renewable electricity operations, the people who run them, other retired engineers and the kind of DIY enthusiasts who fill a Jaycar electrical outlet on a Saturday morning, Harding appears all but a lone voice.

The petition, which opened July 27 and closed August 15, 2020 attracted only two signatures.

Harding is 82, his white hair is closely cropped, and he attends the Taupō District Court dressed in smart Sunday garb with tie.

But his graffiti outing, court appearance and now the threat of legal action that could cost ratepayers have pushed the implications of one man’s fringe theory into the light.

The usually genial pensioner appeared in court after spray-painting “3 phase liars” and defacing the entrance of Contact Energy Limited’s Te Huka Geothermal Power Station near Taupō.

He was confused that he was offered diversion.Contact Energy incurred $830 in cleaning costs and $2,293 in hiring security, according to material in Harding’s possession.

Supplied The carving at Te Huka Geothermal Power Station entrance following Bill Harding's graffiti attack.

Harding wants his day in court, or at least some wider forum, though for the moment his direct action has only resulted in a $3000 bill and a call back in February if he offends further.

Now, however, he believes he has a $230 million wildcard up his sleeve, believing smart metres will only make worse the issues that vex him.

The long-time activist has, in the past, offered his house as collateral for generators to disprove his claims but with little engagement from power companies.

Contact Energy responded by saying it doesn’t believe there is any factual evidence to prove his theories.

But Harding is upping the ante, and has set his sights on proving his point through action against Taupō District Council.

In his calculations, the jolt could be substantial – $10,400 over the last 10 years for his individual claim.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff The theory of dirty power according to Bill Harding.

If the 22,138 resident ratepayers in Taupō bought into his theory and were to join him in his planned civil action, the ratepayer-funded council would be liable for over $230 million to....those same ratepayers.

The warning is clear in the lurid felt pen colours on Harding’s homemade display boards he uses at hearings and council meetings to get his message across.

As he calculates it, if ‘dirty power’ makes up 23 per cent of the electricity provided to a suburban home (and therefore to the council) then he should not have to pay 23 per cent of the annual water and sewage component of his rates bill which, multiplied by the 10-year statute of limitations period, amounts to $10,400.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff Taupō's Bill Harding is firing shots at the Taupō District Council claiming it willingly accepts dirty electricity and passes on the costs to ratepayers but his theories are finding little academic or industry support.

“The Taupō District Council has failed in their stated duty of care to their ratepayers,” writes Harding in a preview of his action sent to Stuff.

But for TDC chief executive officer Gareth Green, Harding is once again taking aim in the wrong direction.

In a reply referring to a raft of emails and other conversations and presentations “over the last year or so”, Green notes that “these issues are simply not within the jurisdiction of council to consider. I know that you have already been down those other paths, and I can only say that if they have not been successful to your satisfaction, you may need to take further advice...

“Like every other user of electricity, we rely on the safeguards within the regulated industry to ensure what we purchase is appropriate, and we have no concerns in this regard.”

Rounding off his reply Green goes even further: “I am afraid that your continued messaging on this matter is now starting to cross the line to being frivolous and vexatious. I strongly encourage you to get some professional advice, and to direct your enquiries to the relevant agencies.”

Harding’s theories also fail to spark with Professor Neville Watson, of the University of Canterbury’s Electrical and Computer Engineering department.

Harmonics, he says, are not produced by power companies.

“The harmonic source is always all the customers and all the devices connected into the grid… The power network owners have the job of trying to police it and keep it within reasonable limits.”

A national survey of power quality (including harmonic levels) Watson conducted between 2008-2012 determined the trade-off point between the cost of electrical equipment to consumers that would reduce unwanted distortion and costs to the network to mitigate power quality problems that develop.

A country insisting on very good power quality in its network would mean the cost of electrical equipment would be prohibitively high, he said.

“Now if you are wanting to go with cheaper appliances, they will pollute the network more but then at a certain point the network has to put filters at the network level, and they are very, very expensive....

“So as you get more emissions from the users’ cheap and nasty equipment, the cost goes onto the network operator to clean up the act.

“It’s a trade off between the two and you’re trying to find the optimum point between the cost to the customer and the cost to the network.”

Watson says concern about power meters ticking over with harmonics had been looked at years ago and it wasn’t an issue.

Harding’s action against the Taupō District Council is misguided it seems.

“If you’re a customer with harmonics flowing from the network into your load you’re not getting billed for it, that’s the point,” says Watson.

It might be different for those producing power and injecting it back into the grid, he said.

“But if you are a solar generator and injecting harmonics into the network you might actually see a slight change in your meter – you’re the problem basically.”

In September last year the University of Canterbury announced that Watson would lead a $13 million, seven-year project funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to ensure modern renewable energy could be integrated into the country’s century-old electrical grid to future-proof the power supply.

But in the one-man war over wavelength Harding is unfazed.

His draft of his civil claim has been sent to a lawyer and he awaits his day in court.