Balloons over Waikato keeps it Kiwi as foreign fliers remain locked out

There should still be plenty of hot air balloons for the public to enjoy at this year’s Balloons over Waikato (file photo)

There will still be a kaleidoscope of colours in the sky, just not the large shapes flying through Hamilton skies for the annual Balloons over Waikato.

The hot air balloon event was one of the first to feel the impacts of Covid-19 last year with the public not allowed to attend the various events on the programme and the popular night glow cancelled.

Event organiser Michele Connell hopes nothing will derail the event for 2021.

“I think while there is covid still at our borders we will be watching, but we have done a very good job at managing New Zealand and living like we are, and we are very lucky. Hopefully it will continue for the rest of the year.”

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Balloons over Waikato's 'eerie' lift off

* Balloons over Waikato float naming rights package

* Six new special shaped hot air balloons head to Balloons Over Waikato festival



Due to the closed borders there will be no international balloons this year.

“It’s going to be very much a New Zealand balloon festival and the theme this year is called Keeping it Kiwi.”

So at the moment it is going to be just New Zealand pilots and their balloons.

“At one stage we were open to still hosting Australians if that Australia bubble opened up, but I think that will potentially be unlikely, that can easily be pulled together quickly, but we aren’t planning for it at this stage.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff There won’t be any new balloon shapes this year with international pilots unable to make the festival (file photo)

Connell is still receiving applications from pilots and is hopeful of having a good number of balloons for the public to enjoy.

“There’s potentially the opportunity of hosting some pilots who haven't been before, so we are hopeful we are still going to have the same number of balloons we would normally have, but it will be minus the special shapes because we don't have any of the big new special shapes in New Zealand unfortunately.”

There is not even the possibility of the international pilots sending their balloons for someone else to fly.

“They are a very, very expensive piece of equipment, and they have to fly them themselves, so there is not that opportunity.”

The programme will run the same as it has previously with the festival running March 16-20.

“We will still be flying every morning from Innes Common, there will be other things on some afternoons during the week, and then the Zuru night glow on the Saturday night.”