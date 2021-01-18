Fortrose house destroyed after fridge sets fire

A Fortrose house was destroyed by a fire which began in the motor of the fridge on Monday.

A fire which started in the motor of a fridge went on to destroy a house in Fortrose, Southland, on Monday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were called to the house on Neva St, near Mersey St, about 6.30am.

The house was well ablaze on arrival, he said.

Specialist fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca said the fire was started by an electrical component of the fridge’s motor.

The owner was not home at the time, he said.

"It's [the house] totally destroyed.”

There were electrical arcing problems around the fridge, Milne-Maresca said, and the fridge “wasn't that old”.

All electrical fires were referred to Energy Safety, he said.

Fire crews from Waimahaka and Fortrose stations arrived at the house at 6.44am and had stabilised the fire by 9.12am, the FENZ spokesman said.