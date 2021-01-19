Drinking, domestic dispute led to person hit by car in Stoke

Enquiries are continuing into an incident where a person was seriously injured after they were run over in Stoke. (File photo)

A person seriously injured when they were run over by a car in Stoke had been involved in a domestic dispute before the incident, police say.

Several police cars, including a dog handler, were called to Orchard St, Stoke about 7.40pm on Friday following reports of disorderly behaviour.

Nelson Bays Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnston​ said the incident involved a group of people from a single address in who were involved in a domestic dispute that escalated after drinking.

He said the four people involved were fighting and arguing before one was hit by a car.

“One person has got into a motor vehicle and attempted to leave, resulting in another person from that same address being struck by the car.”

The incident was not believed to be gang-related.

St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell​ said two people were taken by ambulance to Nelson Hospital. One person was seriously injured while another suffered moderate injuries.

Police were making further inquiries and were keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.