Three Wellington properties shot at in 24 hours, police investigating gang links

Three properties were shot at within 24 hours in Wellington.

Police are investigating the involvement of gangs in three separate shootings within 24 hours at properties in Wellington and Hutt Valley last week.

About 12.40am on January 11, a shot was fired from a vehicle at the window of an apartment complex on Ngatiapa St in Strathmore.

Less than an hour later, a window was shot out at a property on Reynolds St in Taita.

No one has been charged over the incidents.

Stuff understands a shotgun was used in both shootings and police are investigating the potential involvement of gangs in the incidents.

READ MORE:

* Favona shooting: Meliame Fisi'ihoi fatally shot through living room window

* Occupants escape house fire in Strathmore Park, Wellington

* Drive-by shooting in Lower Hutt suburb



Later that day, about 2pm, a property on Poole St in Taita was shot at.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm in relation to this offence and is expected to appear in court today.

No one was injured in any of the shootings.

Action Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott said the shootings were extremely serious and it’s fortunate no one was hurt.

“We are committed to holding the offender or offenders to account, and we are following lines of enquiry, but we need help from the Taita and Strathmore communities.”

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the early hours of January 11, in either the Strathmore or Taita areas, or from anyone who has any other information that may assist police.