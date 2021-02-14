SPCA faces criticism for alleged slow responses to neglected animals

An animal rescue vigilante swooped in to rescue a peacock living in a car. (File photo)

Eric the peacock had been spending his days living in the back of a car with another peacock, two cats and two chickens before an animal rescue vigilante swooped in.

The animals are now thriving and enjoying the feeling of having grass between their toes and claws in north Auckland’s Dairy Flat.

But the removal of the animals from the parked car in Stanmore Bay with no owner in sight on January 9 has proven controversial, with claims from the animals’ homeless owner that the animals were stolen from her under the watch of police.

Eric’s saviour, Pixies Animal Rescue founder Charmaine Wolmarans, said she had no choice but to step in and rescue the animals, claiming that the SPCA had failed to act when a member of the public phoned them in several days prior.

Charmaine Wolmarans/Supplied Police allowed Pixies Animal Rescue to enter this car to rescue two peacocks, two chickens and two cats.

An SPCA spokeswoman confirmed it received a report about the car full of animals, however when an inspector arrived at the scene, the car was gone.

Upon her own arrival at the car days later, Wolmarans phoned the police, who agreed that the animals needed to be let out.

Wolmarans said the animals were thin, dehydrated, lice-ridden and in a “terrible state”, adding that the odour coming from the buildup of faeces in the car caused one of the police officers to gag.

“It was horrific,” she said. “The stench, it was like rotten milk.”

The owner of the car, who Stuff has decided not to name, told Stuff she had rescued the animals because they “had nowhere else to go”.

She has been prosecuted multiple times by the SPCA, including as recently as 2016, when she was banned from owning animals for 10 years.

SPCA national inspectorate manager Alan Wilson declined to comment on her case specifically, but said some repeat offenders could have “secondary issues” that required inter-agency support.

“Prosecution is not guaranteed to stop recidivist offenders and, although SPCA is frustrated when recidivism occurs, we accept that in some cases alternative outcomes may be required in place of or alongside the criminal justice approach.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Eric the peacock and his female companion are now living at Pixies Animal Rescue in Dairy Flat.

The woman denied that her animals were unhealthy, and said she had been visiting a friend the day Wolmarans uplifted them.

She claimed she had been returning to the car, which was parked in the shade, every two to three hours to replace their water, and also to run the air conditioning for 15 minutes to keep the car cool.

The woman agreed it was not ideal the animals were living with her inside the car, but said it was the best she could do until she managed to secure a rental property, which was proving difficult.

She also claimed police had gained access to her car without a warrant, and that Wolmarans had stolen her animals and refused to give them back.

Wolmarans said she had been letting the woman come to visit the animals, which she promised to look after until the woman found somewhere to live.

A police spokesman confirmed officers attended the incident, but mistakenly believed Wolmarans was an animal welfare officer, and did not seek to engage the SPCA.

“It is factually incorrect to report this as a theft,” the spokesman said.

“It is also important to recognise that the parties involved were acting in good faith out of concern for the welfare of the animals.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Pixies Animal Rescue founder Charmaine Wolmarans said the SPCA in South Africa, where she worked for 14 years, was “a force to be reckoned with”.

Becoming an animal rescue activist

Wolmarans’ desire to help animals began when she was a schoolgirl in South Africa.

From age 14, she spent her afternoons volunteering at the Standerton SPCA, and went on to work with the organisation for 14 years.

She said she firmly believed it was her duty to never turn away an animal in need.

That conviction drove Wolmarans to Thames in early February, where she uplifted 48 cats from what locals described as a “cat prison”.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Wolmarans rushed down to the Coromandal from north Auckland after Stuff reported on what Thames locals described as a “cat prison”.

It was one of several incidents where Wolmarans claimed the SPCA had been too slow to respond.

That criticism was echoed by Christine Breen of Chained Dog Awareness NZ, who said it was a repeated dilemma whether activists should step in without waiting for the SPCA to act.

Wolmarans has largely decided to forge ahead on her own initiative.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Wolmarans spent $4000 on vet bills for the cats she uplifted from a property in Thames. She expects that figure will double.

Her garage has become a maze of makeshift cages containing kittens, many which were brought to her on the cusp of death.

Wolmarans claimed many of the people who contacted her about animals in distress had already tried the SPCA.

She said in January, a Drury man contacted the SPCA to report stray kittens crying under a house, apparently abandoned by their mother.

He was told they would eventually go away, but they continued to cry, so he was told to try to feed and catch the kittens.

When the man found the kittens, they appeared only a week old, and one had already died.

Wolmarans took the remaining three kittens, one of which died in her hands a short time later.

The remaining kittens "screamed” through the night, and were euthanised after a vet visit the next day revealed they were internally infested with parasites.

An SPCA spokeswoman confirmed it had received a report about the kittens in Drury, but said while the man had done the right thing by contacting the SPCA, he did not indicate that the kittens were sick.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Despite the SPCA being the only organisation legally allowed to seize animals, Wolmarans said she would never turn her back on a neglected animal.

“If that man had said these kittens were sick and injured, we would have been there.”

She said the SPCA would usually collect vulnerable kittens, and also accepted drop-offs.

“If you’re so concerned about the kittens, scoop them up and bring them in,” she said.

We can't always come immediately, we don’t have 100 inspectors sitting ready.”

SPCA faces resourcing challenges

The SPCA is the only approved charitable organisation in New Zealand able to enforce the Animal Welfare Act, alongside MPI and Police.

A 2019 report into animal welfare in New Zealand by the University of Otago found “resourcing unfortunately remains the most significant deficiency in the animal welfare enforcement system”.

The report added that given the SPCA’s limited resources, the work done by inspectors was remarkable.

Wilson, the national inspectorate manager, said investigations were sometimes “hampered” when animals were removed from properties unlawfully by well-meaning activists.

He urged that the SPCA should be the first port of call if an animal was in danger.

“In urgent cases, warrants can be obtained very quickly, and SPCA encourages anyone with concerns for animal health or welfare to report it through the right channels,” Wilson said.

The SPCA would continue to campaign for legislative reform to better protect mistreated animals, Wilson said.

Such reform included the possibility of forming a disqualified offender database, a principle supported by the SPCA supported.

However, such a move would require careful management with co-regulators, and approval from the Privacy Commissioner.