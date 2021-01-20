'Extreme concern' southerners not scanning tracer app QR codes

Shoe Clinic owner Ben Fokkens says customers are generally not scanning the tracer App QR code when entering his Invercargill shop in the CBD.

Southerners are getting slack at scanning tracer app QR codes when entering businesses and it’s putting the health of everyone at risk.

Under Covid-19 legislation, businesses are required to display the QR codes and the public is encouraged to scan them.

But in many cases, they aren’t.

As a result, the Southern District Health Board has sent a letter to business owners urging them to help get customers scanning the QR codes displayed in their premises.

With new, more contagious strains of Covid-19 in New Zealand being detected in managed isolation, the board was increasingly concerned the public was not using the QR codes.

“Cases of the new strains of Covid-19 in the community could be difficult to control, so we need to try to get as many people as possible to scan QR codes, to enable us to trace and isolate close contacts as quickly as possible should this happen,” the letter says.

“Ultimately, if we are able to trace and isolate it could stop another lockdown which means your business can stay open.”

Ben Fokkens, owner of the Shoe Clinic in the Invercargill CBD and chair of the Neighbouring Retail Group, said his customers aged under 50 were not generally scanning the QR code in his shop.

“Definitely not ... it’s like everyone has forgotten about Covid.”

More of his customers aged over 50 were scanning, but it was still not a high number.

“We have got it [QR code] displayed on our front counter, it’s there to be used if the customer wishes ... but it’s not really happening.”

Southland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sheree Carey said southerners were getting “very complacent” about doing the QR scanning.

She wanted businesses in Southland to step up the campaign to encourage customers to scan the codes.

“We have to be on alert because the last thing we want is businesses having to shut again. We need to keep the economy going and businesses open and this is one way we can help.”

Medical Officer of Health, Dr Michael Butchard said a community case of one of the new variants of Covid-19 could spread very quickly.

“Unless we know where the public have been and who they have been with, it will be extremely hard to contain.”

The faster contact tracers were provided with information about where people had been in the previous 14 days, the faster authorities could get ahead of the virus and break the chain of transmission.

“Please don’t wait until the next community case to start scanning again - if there is a case discovered today, we may need to know the places you visited in the past 14 days.”

Chief medical officer, Dr Nigel Millar said he was “extremely concerned” the public was not scanning to keep everyone safe.

“We need the whole team of 300,000 people in southern to be on their game to help us get through.”

H&J Smith department store chief executive John Green said it was difficult to know how many people were scanning, but he had noticed people from bigger New Zealand cities such as Auckland were more likely to do it.

A Stuff campaign, “Stop! Scanner time”, is forging ahead to remind Kiwis of the importance to keep scanning QR codes, should there be a community outbreak.