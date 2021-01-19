Helicopters called to fire at Lyttelton beach as city battered by strong winds

High winds are whipping up a fire above Cass Bay in Christchurch's Lyttelton Harbour.

Three helicopters with monsoon buckets are battling a scrub fire in the hills above Christchurch's Lyttelton Harbour.

The fire, which started about 1.30pm, was burning along a ridge line above Cass Bay on Tuesday afternoon. Three helicopters and four ground crew were being used to extinguish the flames.

At 3.30pm the fire had burnt through 15ha of scrub. It was not threatening any homes.

Governors Bay Rd has been closed on either side of Cass Bay and motorists are being advised to avoid the area. It is expected to be closed until 5.30pm.

A fire had also been reported at Loburn, near Rangiora in North Canterbury, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said.

Principal rural fire officer Bruce Janes said strong winds were fanning the fires and making them difficult to combat.

“Since the gusts got up earlier today, crews across the region have been chasing fires and attended multiple callouts right across the region,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Canterbury is in a restricted fire season, meaning a permit is needed for all open-air fires.

Janes said the strong winds were expected to last until Wednesday morning, and he urged anyone with a fire permit to hold off burning until the conditions eased.

He also urged anyone who recently had a fire to check it was completely out, and encouraged people to think twice about using braziers, gas cookers or carrying out farming activities that could cause a spark.

“While the winds are up and the fire dangers are high, it is more likely these activities could start a fire.”

Tim and Linda Hennessy were driving back to their home in Wainui when they were stopped by the road closure.

“We thought it was weird that there was a haze, then we could smell the smoke,” Linda Hennessy said.

“I thought, ‘oh my God, not again’. It’s just a reminder of a few years ago.”

In February 2017, a huge blaze destroyed several homes and burnt through 1600 hectares of land.

With the road closed, they said they would return home via a different route.

At 2.30pm crews were also at wind-related incidents in both Halswell and Hornby. Another scrub fire earlier on Tuesday in Christchurch involved two cars.

Wind had also blown over an in-construction concrete wall at the Chinese Consulate in Upper Riccarton in the early afternoon.

Earlier on Tuesday, two fire crews were called to the fire in the Morrison Avenue Reserve, a small neighbourhood park in the suburb of Northcote.

A Fenz spokesman said the blaze, which was reported just before 1pm, covered about 200 square metres and damaged several cars.

Black smoke coming from the fire could be seen from the central city in the early afternoon.

Fenz was fielding multiple calls about strong winds in the wider Christchurch area, the spokesman said.

They included corrugated roofs being torn from buildings and branches being broken off trees.

More wind was forecast for the area so it would be a “good time to secure trampolines”, he said.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said winds gusts of 80kmh had been recorded at Christchurch Airport on Tuesday, and 93kmh at Le Bons Bay on Banks Peninsula.

The high wind speeds were expected to die down by 8pm, but there could be gusts of up to 55kmh in the city overnight, she said.

The temperature in Christchurch reached just under 27 degrees Celsius about 1pm.

A brief period of rain was forecast on Tuesday afternoon, along with northeasterlies turning into strong and gusty northwesterlies.