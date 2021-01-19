Southland woman loses everything in Fortrose house fire

Sandy Jones has lost everything after a fridge started an electrical fire at her property at Fortrose, Southland.

A woman was away attending a family wedding at the weekend when she discovered her house in the Southland town of Fortrose had burnt down and everything was gone.

Sandy Jones, who has lived on the property on Neva St for 33 years, said the only thing that they were able to recover was her husband’s ashes.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand services were alerted to the fire at 6.30am on Monday morning.

Fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca said the fire had started by an electrical component in the motor of the fridge.

After attending a wedding in Invercargill, Jones had planned to return home on Sunday night but stayed another night for a family barbecue.

Her neighbour Phil Harraway had kicked the door and tried to get her out before realising she wasn’t there, Jones said.

“He needs a big thank you.”

It was her neighbour who called her to let her know where house was burnt down, she said.

“You’ve realised you have worked hard for what you’ve got, and paid for it all and you end up with nothing. I mean I know I’m not the only one that’s like this but I suppose you’ve got to be grateful we’re here and for all the help.”

Family had been excellent through the ordeal, and she is now staying with her granddaughter.

She had three cats at the property which escaped the fire and are staying a neighbour’s place.

Jones’ daughter Reba Pottinger has set up a Givealittle page.

Her mother had always been a giving person, making mince sauce and plum jams always offering them to people, now other people could give back to her, Pottinger said.

There were many things that burnt down in the fire that wouldn’t be replaceable as Jones had kept many family heirlooms, she said.

It’s believed the Haier fridge was only two to three years old.

Jones plans to move back to Fortrose when she can, to the lovely community she says where people look out for one another.