Fallen Hamilton firefighters remembered 100 years on

George Prince was the first captain of the Hamilton Fire Brigade and died while on duty on January 19, 1921.

A previously unmarked grave of one of three Hamilton firefighters to have died on the job now has a plaque, 100 years after his death.

Firefighter George Prince, along with Albert Graham, died in 1921 when the fire truck they were on crashed in the city.

The men are two of three firefighters who have died on the job in nearly 150 years of the Hamilton fire service. Firefighter Derek Lovell died during an explosion during a coolstore blaze, in Tamahere, in 2008.

On Tuesday, 100 years on from their death, Prince and Graham were acknowledged in a special commemoration which also ensured a plaque was added to Prince’s grave at the Hamilton East Cemetery.

The missing plaque was noticed while Hamilton City Fire Station staff were updating their honours board.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton firefighters among 100 battling Sky City blaze a day later

* What a haka: Kiwi firefighters honour fallen colleagues at 9/11 commemoration

* Firefighter arrives at crash to find mate dead in wreck



Prince and Graham had been attending a fire at a Boundary Road factory on January 19, 1921, when they were called to another fire at Garden Place.

While on route down Grey Street, with 11 firemen aboard the truck, they overtook two cars in the gully by Hamilton East School. However, they then came across truck in the middle of the road who hadn’t moved out of the way.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, the fire truck ran into soft ground on the edge of Grey Street, before running up a bank and somersaulting, tossing all the men onto the road.

Prince, 68, had his leg almost completely severed at the knee, but he told rescuers to treat the younger men first.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff (L-R) Blair Kiely, assistant area commander, and Matt Leonard, station officer, led a commemoration for George Prince and Albert Graham who died 100 years ago while on duty.

His leg was amputated in an emergency operation, but he died a few hours later from shock and blood loss.

Prince was one of the instigators behind the start of the Municipal Fire Brigade in 1904, and was their first captain.

He left behind a wife and 14 children.

Graham, 24, fractured his skull and died on the way to hospital.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Active and retired firefighters gathered to acknowledge the 100-year anniversary of the deaths of George Prince and Albert Graham who died in the line of duty.

He had only been a member of the brigade for 18 months, having been with the 3rd Rifle Brigade and then worked in Arthur Atkin’s coach factory in Hamilton East.

Assistant area commander Blair Kiely said the ceremony was about paying respect and honour to the tragedy.

“100 years is quite a significant milestone so it was important that we acknowledge that. We felt as a brigade we are trying to capture some of that history, and we thought it was really important to do that.”

Kiely said line of duty deaths are not that common for Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The legacy of the early firefighters is important to remember assistant area commander Blair Kiely said at a service for George Prince and Albert Graham who died in 1921.

“It certainly is a testimony to the risk reduction and the hazard management we undertake as an organisation, so firefighting is a relatively safe profession all things considered.”

He knows there is an understanding or implied risk with the job.

“But we do spend a lot of time in training, and we have good safety procedures and protocols in place, and I am sure the risk we do face is quite heavily managed.”

He said the commemoration was important in understanding the legacy.

“The fire service and fire brigades are quite steeped in history, and we are here off the back of the work those people have done before us.

“There are a lot of veteran firefighters here - so retired and because fire fighting is such a family, when they retire we keep quite strong links, because it is much more than a vocation it is a family organisation to be a part of.”