Napier ship fire investigation concludes cause 'accidental'

All crew are safe after a ship docked in Napier Port caught fire.

An investigation into a fire which occurred onboard a ship docked at Napier Port in late December has concluded the cause as “accidental”.

The Singapore-registered Kota Bahagia, berthed at Napier, was carrying general cargo, machinery and components when the fire broke out on December 18.

At its peak, 12 crews worked to get the fire, which sent large black smoke plumes across the city, under control.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the investigation found the fire was “accidentally caused during operations to remove the cargo and started in the upper hold of the ship”, but could not go into further detail.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

John Cowpland/Stuff FENZ crews open the hatch on a ship in Napier Port that caught fire in December.

Harald Hendel, chief investigator of accidents at the commission, had appointed a team of two investigators for the inquiry.

The ship’s crew were all tested for Covid-19, with all returning a negative result.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire and the Kota Bahagia still remains at Napier Port.

According to the Napier Port shipping schedule, it is due to depart at the end of the month.