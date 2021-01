Police said the crash between a car and a cyclist occurred at the intersection of Sandhurst Dr and Papamoa Beach Rd about 2.50 pm.

A teenager has died following a crash between a truck and cyclist in Papamoa Beach, Bay of Plenty.

The crash, which occurred at the intersection of Sandhurst Dr and Papamoa Beach Rd, happened about 2.50pm on Tuesday.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, a police statement said.

The road has now been reopened.