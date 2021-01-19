Riverton sawmill owner says fire crews controlled the fire very fast

Fire crews at the Pankhurst Sawmill near Riverton on Tuesday evening. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a fire started in a milling shed.

The owner of a Riverton sawmill says a fire at his business is a “shit” way to start 2021.

Five rural fire brigades in Southland were called to the fire at Pankhurst Sawmill about 7pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the call came in about 7pm that a 25m by 10m milling building at the sawmill was on fire, as well as piles of sawdust and others milling piles.

Pankhurst Sawmilling owner Rodney Lonneker said they had got very lucky with the fire.

Only a small section of the shed was damaged, the majority of the stair work would be intact, and only a little of the roof would be damaged, Lonneker said.

It was the quick response from the emergency services that helped get the fire under control very fast, he said.

No timber had been damaged from the fire, he said.

Lonneker was off site when he was notified about the fire from the owner of Pankhurst farm who had called him.

He was unsure what caused the fire, he said.

"We are very lucky ... it’s just a shit start to the year."

The initial fire crews that responded came from Riverton, Wallacetown and Thornbury, but they required more help so volunteer fire brigade crews from Orepuki and Otautau were also called in.

A FENZ fire spokesman about 7pm described the fire as “well involved”.

Rodney and Amanda Lonneker took over the sawmill from the Pankhurst family in 2015.

It is considered one of the largest employers in Riverton with a staff of about 28.