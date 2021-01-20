Snow, thunderstorms and heavy rain for the South Island as summer storms continue

It’s another wet, blustery day for many, with snow and thunderstorms on the cards for the South Island.

MetService forecast snow to fall down to 900 metres on Milford Road (SH94) overnight, with 2-5cm of snow expected to settle on the road near the tunnel. A road snowfall warning is in place.

Heavy rain warnings and strong wind watches are still in place for much of the South Island on Wednesday, as the summer storms continue to whip up the country.

A large trough over New Zealand will bring further unsettled weather to much of the country, especially during the second half of Wednesday. Thunderstorms are forecast for western Nelson, Buller, Westland and Fiordland, as well as Southland, Clutha, Dunedin and Horowhenua and Kāpiti in the evening.

READ MORE:

* Winds cranking up causing disruptions in Wellington

* Wild weather: Heavy rain, gales gusting up to 130kmh, and thunderstorms set to hit

* Heavy rain, 130kmh gusts, 10-metre swells and snow coming this week

* Sick or swim? Every Wellington river poorly rated for safe swimming this summer



A heavy rain warning and watch is in place for the ranges of Westland south of Otira until Wednesday afternoon, as well as Fiordland until early Thursday morning.

About 100-120mm of rain is expected to fall in the area south of Breaksea Sound, between 3am Wednesday to 3am Thursday, with isolated thunderstorms also forecast.

Another heavy rain watch is also in place for coastal Southland until early Thursday morning.

Sam Treister/Supplied A tree was blown down in The Glen park in Kelburn on Tuesday afternoon during gale-force winds.

Gales up to 117kmh were recorded on the Remutaka Hill Road on Tuesday, with strong winds also cancelling ferry sailings. Although gales have now eased slightly for the Wellington and Wairarapa regions, some strong winds are still expected further south.

MetService has a strong wind watch in place for Fiordland south of Doubtful Sound, Southland, Clutha and Dunedin until early Thursday morning. The forecaster states that west to southwest winds may approach severe gale at times in exposed places.

The North Island is mostly unscathed from the worst of the weather. An active cold front over the west of the island is expected to track northeast and away from the country during Wednesday morning. The front is preceded by strong and moist northwesterlies, then followed by an unstable west to southwest flow.

In the main centres, fine spells and the odd shower is forecast for Auckland on Wednesday with a high of 21 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is predicted for Thursday, with a high of 21C.

Strong, gusty northwesterlies will hang about the capital on Wednesday. Cloudy weather and a few showers are forecast, with a high of 16C. On Thursday, cloudy periods and showers in Wellington will clear in the evening and strong northwesterlies will also ease. A high of 19C is forecast.

Those in Christchurch are in for a mostly fine day with strong northwesterlies in the morning. A high of 20C is forecast on Wednesday. On Thursday, cloudy periods and occasional rain is expected, with a high of 21C.

In Dunedin, showers are on the cards – some possibly heavy and thundery. Some strong westerly winds are also forecast, with a high of 19C. Thursday is set to be a cloudy, drizzly day with strong westerlies and a high of 17C.

On Thursday, a low is expected to lie to the south of New Zealand directing a strong west to southwest flow over the country before moving away to the east, MetService says. This could bring severe gales to exposed parts of Fiordland and coastal Westland.

Severe gales are also possible for exposed parts of northern Wairarapa and southern Hawke’s Bay. Further rain is possible for Fiordland, Southland, Clutha, Dunedin, and the ranges of Buller on Thursday.