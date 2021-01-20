Navy called in to search for missing Wellington kayaker Koyren Campbell

A kayaker has been missing off Wellington's South Coast since Sunday.

The Navy has been called in to help look for missing Wellington kayaker Koyren Campbell as the search enters its fourth day.

Campbell, 22, has not been since Sunday. His kayak, with fishing gear still aboard, was found floating at Tarakena Bay, near Moa Point on the Wellington South Coast, on Sunday afternoon.

A large search began on land, air, and sea, covering much of the North Island southern coastline.

Senior sergeant Dave Houston, officer in charge of the Wellington Police Maritime Unit, on Wednesday said the search was continuing.

The Navy was being brought in to use sonar equipment to scour the seabed at Tarakena Bay, where the kayak was found on Sunday and where police divers yesterday found items of Campbell’s clothing.

Meanwhile, other searchers, including an Air Force helicopter, were searching around the Palliser Bay, Wairarapa area on Wednesday.

Police on Tuesday said clothing on the seabed “raised a number of possibilities” to be assessed.

“It also increased police's concerns for Koyren,” police said.

Police appealed to members of the public who might be in the area to be vigilant and on the lookout for Koyren or any equipment or clothing that belonged to him.

“We're particularly interested in speaking to anyone who has come across a life jacket in the greater Wellington area since Koyren went missing,” police said.

His paddle was also still missing.

supplied On Sunday, January 17, Wellington police put out a message asking if anyone recognised this kayak found floating about 3.30pm in Tarakena Bay on Wellington's south coast.

A Givealittle page, set up on Monday, said friends hoped to get a thermal imaging drone to join the search but that cost $400 per hour. Donations had passed $8500 by Wednesday morning.

“He is the most amazing friend and has a partner who loves him dearly as well as family and friends,” it said.

Campbell’s employer, David Downer, owner of D-Fluff Insulation, joined the search on a jetski along the South Coast and across Wellington Harbour’s mouth on Monday.

He said Campbell, an insulation installer, was a keen outdoors enthusiast who often went fishing or hunting after work.