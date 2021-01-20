Police investigate car fire in Nelson

Police were called to a car fire in Nelson early on Wednesday. (File photograph)

Police are investigating after a car fire near Victory Square in Nelson during the early hours of Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the “well involved” blaze along St Vincent St near the Northesk St intersection just before 3.30am.

A police spokeswoman said the fire was extinguished by 3.40am and police were making inquiries.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was in the air twice on Tuesday.

Pilot Dion Edgar said in response to the first callout at 10.18am, the crew flew to Opua Bay in the Marlborough Sounds to pick up an injured 11-year-old boy who had fallen from a rope swing. The boy was flown to Nelson Hospital.

The second callout at 4.43pm was a medical transfer from Wairau Hospital in Blenheim to Nelson Hospital.