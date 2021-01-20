Thieves risk lives by stealing electricity network equipment in rural Southland

PowerNet have reported there has been a spate of copper thefts from rural sites in the Southland region.

Thieves are “playing Russian roulette with their lives”, and putting public safety at risk, by tampering with electricity network equipment in search of copper wire.

PowerNet have reported there has been a spate of copper thefts from rural sites in the Southland region.

PowerNet chief operating officer Justin Peterson said several network equipment sites have been identified during the past week.

“We have had a number of sites on The Power Company network where earth wire running down the pole had been removed resulting in electricity equipment being left extremely unsafe.”

READ MORE:

* Southland towns cut off by flooding, road closures

* Wind causing havoc, damaged SDC building closed to public

* Copper thieves damage wires and risk lives in Manawatū



The thieves risked electrocuting themselves and endangering the public through electrocution and fire, he said.

Earth equipment provides a form of electrical protection, without which exposes people and property to unnecessary risk.

“We have dispatched PowerNet inspection teams from Gore and Invercargill to check all network equipment in the area, any faults found will be urgently repaired by our faults teams.

“It is really concerning that people are willing to risk their lives and the lives of those in our community for scrap metal that is worth very little in dollar terms. The cost of fuel to travel to these sites would far outweigh the value of the scrap metal,” Peterson said.

PowerNet is appealing to the public for any information.

While he believed it was the first time this kind of incident had happened at PowerNet, it had happened to other companies throughout New Zealand, Peterson said.

The incidents had been reported to police, he said.