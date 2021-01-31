Grieving families' five-year waits for coroner's reports a 'national scandal'

The long time it takes for coroners to deliver reports into sudden deaths has been called a "national scandal" by one grieving wife.

Grieving families are having to wait on a knife-edge for years, as the time coroners take to investigate sudden deaths has ballooned 25 per cent in a year.

Families are waiting three, four, even five years before they receive a coroner’s report, a wait one grieving wife calls a “national scandal”.

New Zealand-wide, in the 12 months ending October 31, 2020, it took an average of 458 days for coroners to close their investigations, up from 366 days the year prior.

Grieving families wait an average of 458 days after a sudden death for a coroner to close their investigation.

But there are also large disparities between coronial service regions, with Whangārei families waiting an average of 624 days for a case to close – more than twice as long as the fastest area, Rotorua, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Justice under the Official Information Act.

For Dr Kate Harding, waiting almost three years for the coroner’s report into the death of her husband Richard was an “astonishing delay”.

Supplied Dr Kate Harding says the delay of coroners' reports, into deaths like that of her husband Richard, pictured, is a "national scandal".

He was an anaesthetist in Whangārei and died in October 2017 after suffering depression.

In a report given to Harding in July 2020, Coroner Katherine Greig ruled his death a suicide, saying it highlighted the struggle and stresses of medical professionals.

Harding, a GP now repatriated in the United Kingdom, said the wait for the coroner’s report seemed increasingly incomprehensible as the months ticked by, even though she already knew how and why Richard died.

“How is this acceptable, in a country that does so many other things so much more efficiently?” she asked.

“Often there are huge questions surrounding an unexpected death, and to wait this long for light to be shed on them is a terrible extra layer of suffering to impose on those who have been left behind.”

As well as the emotional burden, the delay caused financial consequences, as Harding had to wait for the report before a death certificate could be issued and life insurance settled.

She considers herself relatively fortunate to be able to return to work to support herself and their two children, despite living with the ongoing weight of Richard’s absence.

Harding said the wait for coroner’s reports in New Zealand compares badly to similar nations.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Associate Justice Minister Aupito William Sio says everyone wants to see grieving families get closure sooner, but the Coroners Court has been impacted by six resignations. (File photo)

“I urge the New Zealand Government to review this sorry state of affairs urgently.

“I have heard that it is not uncommon for reports to take four years to issue. I find this figure simply shocking, and I think it should be regarded as a national scandal.”

Associate Justice Minister Aupito William Sio said the Government understands it is taking longer for coroners to close cases than grieving families and whānau would like.

“We all want to see grieving families given closure as soon as possible and for coroners’ recommendations to be helpful in preventing any deaths in similar circumstances.”

In May 2019, the Government announced funding for eight additional part-time relief coroners, to help with the workload.

David White/Stuff Whangārei-based Deputy Chief Coroner Brandt Shortland left his role to become a district court judge in March 2020.

But Sio said this ended up coinciding with the resignation of six long-serving coroners in 2020, with one full-time coroner yet to be replaced.

Last year’s resignations included Whangārei coroner Brandt Shortland, who left the role of Deputy Chief Coroner in March 2020 to become a district court judge. He was replaced by Tania Tetitaha in August 2020.

Sio said the relief coroners should help with the timeliness of coronial investigations.

Northlander Paula Mills has been waiting two years, seven months and counting for a report into the suspected suicide of her daughter Summer.

Summer had just turned 15 when she died in June 2018, and Mills was initially told it would be up to a year for the coroner’s report to be delivered.

Supplied Paula Mills says her daughter Summer was just 15 when she died in a suspected suicide, but she is still waiting for answers nearly three years later.

“I was constantly checking the mail and waiting, and waiting. I was expecting it to be one year; after two years it’s frustrating and you almost give up,” she said.

“It’s constantly on my mind, you can’t move forward.”

Mills hopes the coroner’s report into Summer’s deaths will include recommendations for schools to deal with bullying and cyberbullying, such as implementing anti-bullying programme KiVa.

“I’m hoping that it does bring some closure and there’s recommendations that helps stop this happening to other families,” she said.

“It’s unbearable pain, suicide: Every day having to wake up without your child.

Supplied Paula Mills hopes the coroner’s report into the death of her daughter Summer will include recommendations to help schools handle bullying and cyberbullying.

“I’m stuck in limbo and can’t go through the whole [proper] grieving process. Three years’ wait is really not good enough.”

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall acknowledged the wait times can cause distress for next of kin.

“This isn’t lost on anyone appointed to the Coroners Court. We are working to give closure to grieving families and whānau sooner.”

Marshall said all coroners have a backlog of cases they are working hard to close, and they have been impacted by a record number of cases in 2018-19, 3792, which included the 51 deaths caused by the Christchurch mosque gunman.

Marshall also said the resignation of the six coroners was contributing to the delays.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall ackowledges the wait times can distress next of kin, but could not explain the differences in times between regions. (File photo)

“Losing this experience last year and needing to spend time inducting their replacements and the relief coroners into our court isn’t without impact.”

Marshall could not explain the differences in times between areas, saying coroners work in clusters to help spread the load between areas.

But she hoped wait times would improve with the increase of coroners, and with the relief coroners helping with duty coroner responsibility, which involves being on call 24 hours a day to triage sudden deaths.

Key facts about New Zealand’s coroners

The role of a coroner is to establish the cause and circumstances relating to a sudden, unexpected death, and to make any recommendations that could prevent a similar death happening in the future.

Under the Coroners Act 2006, the number of coroners is capped at 20, and coroners must retire at age 70, if they do not leave before then.

As of January 2021, there were 17 full-time coroners, eight part-time relief coroners and one full-time relief coroner – an interim replacement for Auckland Coroner Morag McDowell, who became the Health and Disability Commissioner in September 2020.

Coronial appointments are made by the Governor-General on the advice of the Attorney-General, after consultation with the Minister of Justice.

While not all cases go to a coronial inquiry, coroners can adjourn an inquiry until investigations by other agencies have been completed, including trials.

