Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre bridge to be demolished

The bridge connecting Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre and the city’s Town Hall is to be demolished.

Wellington City Council said on Wednesday scaffolding had been installed around the bridge so dismantling could begin.

The work would be done on February 2 and 3, weather permitting, it said.

“As the work will be carried out within the closed construction site, there is not expected to be any disruption to nearby parking or traffic flows.”

The bridge was added to the Michael Fowler Centre in the 1990s.

It was not currently being used, and would not be easily compatible with base isolators being installed as part of the Town Hall earthquake-strengthening, the council said.