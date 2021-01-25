Covid immigration changes has mother wondering when she'll be with her family again

South African mum of two, Maralize Smith, pleads to the government to let her family in, after their plans to reunite in New Zealand were frustrated by covid border closings here.

When Maralize Smith left her husband and two children in Johannesburg in March 2020 to set up their new life in New Zealand, it was a hug and a kiss goodbye and “see you in a few weeks”.

Those weeks have turned into nearly a year, her father has since died and her daughter’s ninth year is slowly turning into its tenth without Smith being able to hold her. .

She said it was “a horrible nightmare, it feels like a dream, it doesn’t feel like a reality”.

Smith and her husband, Nicolaas had always planned to move to New Zealand, she said, to give their children, Chad, 14, and Tatum, 9, better opportunities in life.

Luz Zuniga/Stuff A photo taken in happier times, Smith, right with her family. Son Chad, 14, husband Nicolaas and daughter Tatum, 9.

Before the global pandemic hit, the couple had all their ducks in a row. In 2019, they had signed up with an immigration advisor who recommended that one of them move to New Zealand first to secure employment.

At the end of 2020, the plan was finally put in motion. The pair sold their home, and handed in their resignations. It was decided she would leave the family behind to find a job, she said.

“In hindsight, I wished it was him because I’m now separated from my children.”

But while Covid was only in China when she left South Africa on March 13, by the time she landed in Auckland on March 15, “the whole world had gone crazy”, she said.

In June, Smith secured a job in Nelson in an accounting role.

She holds an Essential Skills Work Visa and has been applying for visas for her partner and dependant children, to no avail.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff South African mum of two, Smith, is pleading to the government to let her family in, after their plans to reunite in New Zealand were frustrated by Covid border closings here.

“I did my first application to get the family over in July and have had about five to six declines since then.”

She has also had backing from Nick Smith, who sent a letter of support to immigration but “nothing came of it”, she said. A visit to Rachel Boyack’s office had even less luck, telling her there was “nothing they could do”.

“Everything is in order for us for our residency, all our documents are ready, we even got import permits for animals to come, we just can’t get through that border exemption.”

Smith said she had a three-bedroom house all set up ready for the arrival of her family, although their arrival is nowhere in sight. Meanwhile, Nicolaas has been unemployed since the end of December, and he’s living with the children in a rental.

She didn’t know what the next step was, she said.

“We don’t have a plan B. If I go back to South Africa, we have two unemployed parents with very little chance of finding employment.”

Supplied Licensed immigration advisor Katy Armstrong said there were many anomalies with government decisions on letting people into New Zealand.

One avenue that helped her through the stress was joining a split families Facebook group, knowing she wasn't alone, she said.

Into NZ licensed immigration advisor Katy Armstrong said there were hundreds, if not thousands of families in the same position as the Smiths, many of them recruited to New Zealand for their skills before they were denied the ability to have their family follow.

The government had a “moral obligation” to families like the Smiths, she said.

“We did give them visas, we did recruit them.”

We need some rationality at this point, she said.

“These people aren’t temporary or a threat to the Covid situation, these are Kiwis in the making who are contributing in ways that are really important to us that are here behind the moat. All we want is a category open so the government can restore some balance into what’s become a very weird imbalance.”

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Maralize's daughter's room is ready and waiting for her.

She said the imbalances included allowing movie stars and children’s music groups into the country, and allowing critical workers who had never stepped foot in the country to enter New Zealand “with as many family members as they'd like”.

An Immigration New Zealand spokesperson said the bar for being granted an exception to the border restrictions was “set high to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and protect the health of people already in New Zealand”.

They said exceptions included critical health workers, other critical workers, Samoan and Tongan citizens making essential travel, New Zealand-based partners and dependent children of a work or student visa holder who is in New Zealand, critical humanitarian reasons and some normally resident temporary work visa holders.

Figures provided by Immigration New Zealand reported 1147 individual applications had been made under the ‘partners and dependent children of a work or student visa holder’ category since the end of March 2020. Of these, more than 85 per cent had been declined.