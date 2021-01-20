Six injured in serious, multi-vehicle crash in Western Bay of Plenty

The crash occurred in Pongakawa Western Bay of Plenty about 4 pm.

Six people have been injured in a serious multi-vehicle crash in Pongakawa, in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Wharere and Te Puke East Roads about 4pm.

A St John spokesperson said six people have been injured, ranging from serious to moderate injuries.

Part of State Highway 2 has been closed between Pongakawa School Rd and Benner Rd.

Helicopters have been dispatched.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.