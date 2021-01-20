Six injured in three-vehicle crash in Bay of Plenty

Helicopters were at the scene of a serious crash in Pongakawa, Bay of Plenty earlier on Wednesday afternoon, following a three-vehicle crash.

Three people have been flown to hospital and three others injured following a serious, three-vehicle crash in Pongakawa, in the Bay of Plenty.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Wharere and Te Puke East Rd about 4pm on Wednesday.

Six people have been injured, a St John Spokesperson said.

Three people were airlifted to Waikato Hospital. One was in a critical condition, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, the spokesperson said.

Two patients were transported to Tauranga Hospital by road in a moderate condition.

Another patient was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Part of State Highway 2, between Pongakawa School Rd and Benner Rd, has been closed following the crash.

The road will remain closed for a few hours while the scene is examined, a police spokesperson said.

Police have asked for motorists to avoid the area.