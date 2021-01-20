Teenager who died in Papamoa Beach crash named

The scene of a truck-versus-cycle accident in Papamoa that left 14-year-old Hugo Shaw dead.

Police have released the name of the teenager who died after a crash between a cyclist and a rubbish truck in Papamoa Beach, Tauranga.

He was 14-year-old Hugo Shaw, from Cambridge.

The crash happened at 2.50 pm on Tuesday, at the intersection of Sandhurst Dr and Papamoa Beach Rd.

On Wednesday, floral tributes had been left at the curbside where the teenager was killed.

Residents in the Tauranga suburb said they were left shocked at the sound of the crash.

Bay of Plenty roading police manager Inspector Brent Crowe said investigations into the accident were continuing and police were asking witnesses to come forward.