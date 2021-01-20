Rotorua Lotto player scores $8.5 million

A winning ticket for over $8 million was sold at Western Heights

One Rotorua resident is $8.5 million richer, after winning Lotto's Powerball First Division in Wednesday night’s draw.

The player bought their lucky ticket at Western Heights Foodmarket in Rotorua.

The winnings are made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the fourth Powerball winner this year, coming just two weeks after a Te Aroha punter scored themselves $4.5 million with Powerball First Division.

Parents worry big lottery wins could end up turning their children lazy. (Video first published February 2020)

There’ll be smiles for an Aucklander too – a Lotto player in the super-city won $500,000 with Lotto First Division on Wednesday night.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Valley Road Superette in Auckland.

Players in Napier and Invercargill each took home $200,000 from Strike Four.

Their tickets were sold at Z Kennedy Road in Napier and Windsor Stationery & Lotto in Invercargill.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.