Developer not giving up on Otatara subdivision

A developer who wants to build a 31-lot subdivision at Otatara, near Invercargill, says the Invercargill Airport is against the idea because the land is in its flight path.

A developer is not giving up on building a subdivision at Otatara, near Invercargill, despite a key player opposing the application.

DLC Properties director Dan Chisnall has applied to the Invercargill City Council for resource consent to build a 31-lot subdivision beside the Invercargill Golf Course, with the site in the flight path for the nearby Invercargill Airport.

He did not have the airport’s approval, and he believed he wouldn’t, he said.

He had no plans to meet with the airport bosses again, saying they had made their stance clear.

He was proposing to do all the mitigation measures as outlined in the Invercargill District Plan, including ensuring houses were adequately sound proofed, adhering to housing density, bird strike and tree height requirements.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill Airport general manager Nigel Finnerty.

Though he said the airport company wasn’t keen on any further housing in the airport flight path, he noted there were already a lot of houses within that zone on both the city and Otatara sides, some closer to the airport than his proposed development.

The Invercargill Golf Club has publicly put its support behind the proposal.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill Golf Club president John Hughes has a putt on the 12th green as the Auckland jet flies over land earmarked for a 31-lot subdivision near the Invercargill Airport.

Invercargill Airport general manager Nigel Finnerty said: “The district plan provides guidance and processes to manage what can be built near the airport, and we will work through those processes”

The city council’s customer and environment acting group manager Michael Morris said it had to process resource consent applications according to the RMA.

Once the information was received the council would determine its next steps. That may include appointing an independent commissioner to determine whether the consent needed to be notified or not, and to make the decision, he said.