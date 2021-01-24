Uncertain times ahead spur business caution in Taupō hospitality

Weekends and events may draw visitors to TaupÅ for some weeks yet but longer term forecasts for visitors are less certain.

While the Christmas New Year period has for some Taupō hospitality and accommodation providers seemed little different to a normal year – the prospects ahead are less certain.

The likelihood of a quiet autumn meant they were looking to hunker down and run a tight ship.

Jane Wilson, general manager, Destination Great Lake Taupō said industry feedback was that most operators had had a busy few weeks over the traditional break.

“The exceptional weather meant many visitors and locals were out enjoying a broad range of experiences and activities in and across the district,” she said.

But business had definitely quietened down since, and forward bookings were aligned with weekends and events.

“One of the key challenges for our industry is that unlike international visitors, Kiwis tend to book last minute and so this does impact planning and resourcing for many tourism and retail businesses.”

Rebecca Draper-Kidd of brewery and eatery The Crafty Trout said her figures for the Christmas New Year period indicated business was 30 per cent down on the same time last year.

“And we get about 30 per cent international customers. Last year after lockdown things were booming, we were getting plenty of our fair share of domestic customers but that’s all fizzled. Domestic has gone back to where it was pre-lockdown.”

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff The Crafty Trout's Rebecca Draper-Kidd: "I think the forecast for the next six months is going to be hunkering down."

With upcoming events like the sold-out Taupō Summer Concert on January 30, she was predicting her financial year would be on a par with others, but she would be wary from then on.

“I think the forecast for the next six months is going to be hunkering down. All hospitality probably feels the same.

“I’m lucky, I’m an owner operator, staff wages are fairly low, and I can run on the smell of an oily rag but I don’t think it’s looking too promising... until we can open the borders.”

She agreed with Wilson that it was very hard to predict how busy a day would be.

“I wouldn’t like to be a baker – at least beer will keep.”

And, like other sectors, a lack of international visitors meant hospitality was struggling to find staff.

“We’re always reliant on backpackers, our last one finished this month, their visa had run out, backpackers are fabulous.”

Kefi Cafe’s Chelsea MacPherson said patronage by domestic tourists had helped make this summer one of the cafe’s best and there were still plenty of regulars, at the moment.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff Holiday sun meant many visitors and locals were out enjoying a range of experiences and activities in TaupÅ, but businesses have now definitely quietened down, said Jane Wilson of Destination Great Lake TaupÅ.

“The summer concert will be good in the morning and then the following morning – the recovery – and Waitangi weekend is usually busy, but after that who knows?”

The Cozy Corner manager Gerson Parlindungan was also glad that locals had taken the initiative to travel, helping keep sales surprisingly consistent.

Upcoming weekend events like the New Zealand Ironman on March 6 would mean a good crowd, he said.

“But after that we’ll see.”

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff Cozy Corner cafÃ© manager Gerson Parlindungan, looking forward to events like the New Zealand Ironman in March, but âafter that we'll see.â

Mobile phone data provided for Tourism New Zealand for the first two and a half weeks of January showed that the total number of visitors in the Taupō region was almost the same as January 2020.

“The big difference is the significant drop in international visitors,” said Wilson.

These had dropped from 4,976 to 1,274 over the two comparison periods.

“Although more locals have stayed home they will definitely not offset the loss of income from our international visitors.”

Overseas tourists generally spend around $117 million in the region between November and February.

Recent data indicated retail spending from November 20 until early January had been down on the same period last year, although the Taupō district had fared significantly better than the country as a whole, she said.