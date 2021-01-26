By sharing our stories, we feel less alone, says photographer and storyteller seeking Nelson subjects

Ofel Epicorus's A Part of Me Project aims to destigmatise mental health. She photographs her subjects and tells their stories.

When Ofel Epicorus was sexually assaulted as a teenager, she thought she’d be okay.

For a while, she was. “In my teens I was fine; it didn't seem to affect me. In my mid 20s it wasn’t fine any more.

“I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t know what it was.”

In her early 30s, not long after the photographer and writer moved to New Zealand from her home of Israel, Epicorus read a Facebook post about sexual post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It described what I was going through. For the first time, I saw my story through someone else’s story.”

That lightbulb moment helped her work through her trauma. It also sparked an idea that later became A Part of Me Project, a way to tell the stories of people living with physical and mental health conditions.

Ofel Epicorus While everyone's story is different, the same themes crop up again and again in A Part of Me Project.

With her small team of editors and storytellers, Epicorus and interviews and photographs people willing to share their experiences. Based in Christchurch, Epicorius has fundraised enough to branch out to Dunedin and Timaru in search of subjects. Next month, she’ll be in Nelson.

While everyone’s story is different, the same themes surface time and again, Epicorus said.

“A lot of people say they feel alien, like they don’t belong. They're saying it thinking they are the only one who feels that way, but everyone feels that way.”

Women outnumber men by four to one in her project, highlighting men’s reluctance to share a perceived weakness.

Epicorus remembered the man who turned up wearing a rugby shirt.

“He said; ‘I need someone to see that even manly men live with something, and that’s okay’.

“When a man chooses to do something like that, the need to do it burns in them.”

Hearing people’s stories is humbling, but not always easy, Epicorus said. Sometimes she has been reduced to tears.

“It can be difficult to hear all these stories because they’re quite powerful.

“[But] the project wouldn't exist without the people who come forward and share their stories. It’s such a powerful thing to do, to say I have been through this and I want to help people.”

Epicorus will be in Nelson from February 14 to 16. If you’d like to be involved, you can get in touch via the A Part of Me Project Facebook page.