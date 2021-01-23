Family 'devastated' after man swept off the coast near Raglan confirmed dead

Michael Landig, 38, was described by friends as a helpful and considerate man.

A fisherman who died after being swept off rocks near Raglan last November was a “happy and helpful” man who moved to New Zealand for a better life.

On Saturday, police confirmed the person was 38-year-old Michael Landig, from Hamilton.

The Filipino man was fishing at Papanui Point with two friends on November 29, 2020 when he went missing.

Bad weather initially hampered the search effort as police, coastguard, surf lifeguards and the rescue helicopter pitched in to look for Landig.

His body washed up at Raglan’s surf spot Whale Bay on January 9, 2021, police said.

Waikato Filipino Association leader Junior Valencia said Landig had come to New Zealand in June 2019 to work hard and support his family back home.

“I heard a lot of good stories about Michael from his friends, that he was very happy, didn't drink much, he was always ready to help.”

Facebook Landig, originally from the Philippines, had lived in New Zealand since 2019, and hoped for his young family to join him here.

His young family in Lipa City, Batangas, were "devastated”, Valencia told Stuff.

Landig had a wife named Lovella, a 9-year-old son Benedict and daughter Michaella, almost two.

Their dream was to join Landig and live together in New Zealand, Valencia said.

“They are just trying to cope, it was very difficult during the time Michael was missing.”

Landig’s disappearance had a major impact on his flatmates in Hamilton, Valencia said.

After he went missing they returned to the Raglan area almost every day, scouring the coast and knocking on doors to help find him.

“I could tell through the emotions on their faces it was really hard on them, because of how helpful he was.”

Other recent drownings of Filipino people fishing in New Zealand highlighted how important it was to be cautious in these areas, Valencia said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Papanui Point near Raglan is an unforgiving fishing spot, where at least 19 people have lost their lives.

The body of Filipino man John Planas was discovered on Friday after he went missing fishing at Duder Regional Park, South Auckland, in August 2020.

Landig was at Papanui Point near Raglan, an unforgiving fishing spot which has claimed at least 19 lives.

Valencia said newbies to New Zealand get excited about the fishing, without always knowing the safety precautions.

Waikato police had been very helpful during the search, he said. One Filipino constable in Waikato's force, Frederick Ramos, acted as a liaison with the family.

The Waikato Filipino Association will be holding a minute’s silence for Landig at the start of their popular basketball tournament in the city in February, he said.

The association is also organising a fundraiser for Landig's family after his death.

A funeral service will be held at Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in Hamilton at 1pm, Saturday, January 30.

A police spokesperson said Landig’s death is not thought to be suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.