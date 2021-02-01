From a dark place to feeling '120' per cent

Allan Stark is now feeling “120” per cent.

It’s a far cry from a year ago when he was in excruciating pain and in a dark headspace as he waited for both his buggered hips to be replaced.

Having been diagnosed in 2018, he eventually had the surgeries done through the Southern District Health Board in mid 2020.

But not before people in the medical fraternity spoke out on his behalf to hurry the process up.

READ MORE:

* Investment coming to to help GPs help SDHB with Covid-19 recovery

* Covid-19 prompts six months of surgery catch-up at Waikato DHB

* Allan Stark gets his surgery but wait continues for others

* Man faces losing his home as excruciating wait for surgery drags on



His GP told Stuff, three months ahead of his first operation, that severe osteoarthritis in his hips were causing him considerable pain and disability and she “would have hoped he would have had his surgery by now” as his condition was deteriorating.

And the Nationwide Health and Disability Advocacy Service wrote to the SDHB about the same time, saying Stark had experienced two delays in receiving surgery and his extreme pain had significantly affected his life.

Having finally received the second of his two surgeries six months ago, the Riversdale man is now without pain, has lost 25kgs since getting mobile, and can do “everything”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Allan Stark is a happy man after having double hip surgery last year.

“I can go to the toilet again, dress myself, walk anywhere, I’m working again, climbing up and down the loader [at work], and I'm back hunting.”

Hunting for deer, especially, is what he enjoys most about getting his mobility back.

“The joys of being out in the open, the camaraderie, being with the cobbers.”

He was contributing to society again.

“Instead of looking out the window, I am out there doing it.”

However, the mental scars from his long wait for surgery have not gone away.

“It’s a shame it took so bloody long.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Back at work: Allan Stark had double hip surgery last year and now he’s back working.

Stark had contemplated suicide while the wait dragged on, he said.

“They [SDHB] don’t realise the pressure on people like me, it just builds and builds.

“And there’s still a lot of people out there fighting the system, it’s just rubbish.”

Without his wife, Robyn, he wouldn’t have coped as he had been largely confined to his lounge chair in a lot of pain.

“It didn’t just affect me, it affected my wife, and I hate to see my wife cry ... it was pretty bloody heart wrenching.”

Robyn Stark said it was “amazing how the health system can destroy you, mentally and emotionally”.

“I want people to get their operations quicker, to stop all this suffering,” she said.

She had also gone through tough times emotionally.

She watched her husband struggle with his ongoing hip pain despite being heavily medicated, while adding to the stress, they feared they would lose their home because of their loss of income. He couldn’t work while waiting for surgery and she gave up her job to look after him, with both on the benefit.

But since the surgeries, her husband was a different man, she said.

“He isn’t tense or going through the stages of depression ... and he has got his mad sense of humour back again.”

Stark has kept his old hips, which are sitting in the freezer, and plans to display them in the lounge.

Dr Nigel Millar, chief medical officer of the SDHB, said waiting for surgery could have a huge impact on patients and their families.

The DHB was very concerned to hear of the distress reported to Stuff by Stark.

Millar said he strongly encouraged anyone with concerns about self-harm, for themselves or a loved one, to seek help immediately, as there was support for them.

“It is natural and understandable to have a range of emotions in challenging circumstances, and these may go up and down. This is normal and you are not alone.”

In the SDHB area, people who needed mental health support should contact their doctor in the first instance.

Patrick Ng, executive director of specialist services for the SDHB, said it was always a concern when patients needed to wait for their care and it would have been “very distressing” for Stark.

There were currently 262 people waiting to have hip operations at the Dunedin and Southland hospitals, compared to 215 in early 2020.

Of the 262 currently waiting, 245 were for unilateral hip operations, with an average wait time of 5.8 months [174 days]. And 17 were for bilateral hip operations, with an average wait time of 5.5 months [167 days]

A key reason for the waiting list increase this year was Covid-19, Ng said.

The Covid shutdown brought elective hip surgeries to a halt for two months in 2020 and the DHB had been working hard on reducing the backlog.

However, it had been impacted by greater numbers of people presenting to its emergency departments in the latter end of 2020 needing admission into its hospitals.

Many of these presentations had required longer stays as they had not presented for treatment during Covid and their condition had subsequently worsened.

“The impact of higher presentations and longer stays is to reduce our available inpatient beds and because we must give priority to acute patients we have had to postpone more elective surgeries than we normally would. This is continuing to impact on our ability to deliver elective surgery.”

- Where to get help