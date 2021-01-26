Eastern Southland vegetation fire on hot and windy day

Firefighters from Riversdale and Balfour, Southland, are at a small vegetation for on a hot and windy day. [File photo]

A small vegetation fire is buring next to a wheat paddock in eastern Southland.

Firefighters were called to the fire, about three kilometres west of Mandeville, at 1.21pm, on Tuesday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was on the Waimea Valley Rd.

Fire trucks from Riversdale and Balfour fire stations were at the scene or en route at 1.45pm and about 20 minutes later another water tanker was called to the scene, he said.

There is a strong wind warning in place for Southland on Tuesday, and temperatures were forecast to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

There was no indication of the size of the fire, he said.

