French sailor glad to arrive in NZ after pulling out of round-the-world race

Sebastien Destremau retired from the Vendee Globe round-the-world solo race after technical difficulties made it impossible to continue. He is now docked at Lyttelton while he figures out his next move.

A French sailor has ended up as an unexpected visitor to New Zealand after he was forced to retire from a round-the-world yacht race.

Sebastien Destremau was 69 days into the non-stop global solo yacht race Vandee Globe when he made the call to pull out.

Plagued with technical setbacks on the water, Destremau conceded his boat was not up to it even at the start of the race.

“I left it too late – about a year-and-a-half ago I had to change boats [because of race regulations], then here comes Covid ... I’m not blaming Covid, I should have been better prepared,” he said.

“The boat was sailable but not really ready for a round-the-world race.”

He still Destremau joined 32 other solo sailors at the start line in November, and made it to the halfway point by sheer grit and determination, stopping for breaks to fix whatever he had to.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sebastien Destremau spent 69 days racing in the Vendee Glove before having to pull out.

But the end came after his whole steering system collapsed.

“I fixed the steering, but then the autopilot failed eight times.”

He was south of the New Zealand by then, and heading into the Pacific Ocean, where he knew it could get serious if things went wrong.

“I said to myself, ‘you can go across the Pacific, and maybe you’ll fail. But if you decide to go you will lose my respect because you shouldn’t go’.”

Destremau, who is quite a celebrity in his home country, had no intention of competing to win, but he managed to make an impact with his choice of building materials.

Wanting to highlight the environmental impact of boatbuilding, Destremau opted for volcanic fibre over carbon fibre, and made a canopy out of cardboard, just to prove it could be done.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sebastien Destremau is docked at Lyttelton’s Te Ana Marina while he figures out his next move.

“It was very controversial. People laughed and said ‘I told you it wasn't going to last’, but I wanted to make a statement,” he said.

“The Vendee Globe is completely pointless, unnecessary, and I wanted to make a statement about how we should be living. It should be a must to try and use sustainable materials.”

He knew the canopy would not make it around the world, but its demise came earlier than anticipated when the boom swung round and demolished his handiwork on day three.

Destremau said the yacht race, which was held every four years, was “absolutely colossal” and bigger than the Rugby World Cup in France.

Even after coming in last place in the 2017-17 race, 150,000 fans were waiting onshore to welcome him home. He went on to write a book about his adventure, which was subsequently turned into a theatre play, song, comic books and even a range of jewellery.

They may have a long wait to welcome him back this time however; if he does not manage to source the parts he needs from France to fix the problem (which turned out to be a broken rudder bearing) in the next month, he will have to stay put.

“You can’t sail around Cape Horn in February or March, the weather is too crap, so if I don't get the parts I will stay around the Pacific until October.”

Fortunately he has dual French-Australian citizenship, so he can keep his options open.

Vendée Globe is a non-stop round the world yacht race for IMOCA 60 class yachts crewed by only one person.

This is the ninth edition of the race, which starts and finishes in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France. The latest race began on November 8, and is expected to finish this week.