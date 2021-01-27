Magnitude 4.3 earthquake felt near Wellington, residents in New Plymouth wake up to quakes

According to Geonet’s website, the 4.3 magnitude earthquake was felt at 6.29am on Wednesday.

Thousands of people woke up to earthquakes in the North Island – with a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hitting near Wellington.

According to Geonet’s website, the 4.3 magnitude earthquake was felt at 6.29am on Wednesday. The quake struck 30 kilometres north-west of Levin.

About 2872 people reported feeling the earthquake to Geonet.

In New Plymouth, residents were jolted awake by three earthquakes.

A "moderate" 3.6 magnitude quake was felt by residents at 5.36am and was also 5km north-west of New Plymouth.

A "weak” 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck 5km north west of New Plymouth at 6.12am.

A third earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 was felt at 6.51am.

More than 1900 people felt these quakes.