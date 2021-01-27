Magnitude 4.3 earthquake felt near Wellington, residents in New Plymouth wake up to quakes

07:49, Jan 27 2021
According to Geonet’s website, the 4.3 magnitude earthquake was felt at 6.29am on Wednesday.
Geonet/SUPPLIED
Thousands of people woke up to earthquakes in the North Island – with a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hitting near Wellington.

According to Geonet’s website, the 4.3 magnitude earthquake was felt at 6.29am on Wednesday. The quake struck 30 kilometres north-west of Levin.

About 2872 people reported feeling the earthquake to Geonet.

In New Plymouth, residents were jolted awake by three earthquakes.

A "moderate" 3.6 magnitude quake was felt by residents at 5.36am and was also 5km north-west of New Plymouth.

A "weak” 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck 5km north west of New Plymouth at 6.12am.

A third earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 was felt at 6.51am.

More than 1900 people felt these quakes.

