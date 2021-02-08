The Covid Diaries: Former flight attendant facing fourth career in a year

Ex flight attendant Sarah Jones talks about the prospect of facing her fourth job change in a year due to Covid.

Ten months since New Zealand ground to a halt during the coronavirus lockdown, the effects of the virus are still being keenly felt.

In the third instalment of Stuff’s Covid Diaries, reporters revisit five New Zealanders to see how they are managing the impact of Covid-19 and what they hope the new year will bring for them.

It’s almost a year since Sarah Jones hung up her wings as a flight attendant.

Since then, she’s done a stint stacking supermarket shelves and has now moved into the world of real estate.

Working as a property manager administrator for Barfoot and Thompson might seem a million miles from an Air New Zealand cabin, but the roles call for similar customer-focused skills, the 26-year-old Aucklander said.

You still have to think quickly on your feet: “People ask questions about property like they would about their tickets or luggage.”

And if someone calls up saying their pipe has burst, she has to walk through the problem step-by-step, just like she was trained to do if an emergency happened in the sky.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff There are some surprising similarities between flying and property, Sarah Jones says.

But it was a steep learning curve, she said, “coming from knowing something so well to doing something you have no experience in”.

“At Air New Zealand you’re so thoroughly trained, every six months you’re trained and there are daily briefings with all the crew.”

Diving in at the deep end in her new role three months ago was “overwhelming”, but she said she was taking the opportunity to ask as many questions and learn as much as possible.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Working in an office for the first time has been a culture shock to ex-cabin crew member Sarah Jones.

It’s not just wrapping her head around rental agreements and water bills though. Going into an office job was a culture shock in itself – besides her short stint at Countdown, five years with Air New Zealand was pretty much all Jones knew of the working world.

“You’re 26 [years old], people assume you know how to do things – but I didn’t even know how to use the printer.”

There are other adjustments to the 9-5 life, too – such as sitting on the motorway with everyone else at rush hour, and deciding what to wear every day.

“I miss wearing a uniform!”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Sarah Jones doesn’t know what will happen when her contract finishes in June.

After five years of working either Christmas or New Year in the sky, having both with family and friends this year was a novelty that she made the most of. After spending Christmas with family, she packed three festivals into the New Year’s weekend, driving between Matakana, Whangamatā and Tauranga.

This year could bring another career change, with Jones’ maternity cover contract up in June. She hasn’t started job-hunting yet, but she’s open to what comes next - whether that’s staying in property and building on the skills she’s already learned, or moving on to something new.

Air New Zealand started rehiring cabin crew in January as it geared up for quarantine-free travel bubbles and tighter border requirements.

But Jones doesn’t think she’ll be returning to the sky any time soon. For starters, the airline is rehiring in order of seniority, so she wouldn’t be first off the ranks – and because she took voluntary redundancy, she’s not on the list to be recalled.

“If I was going to go back I'd have to reapply like a normal person.”

When she left, it was with the intention of learning something new, and it’s still her goal to explore what might be out there for her outside the aviation world.

If 2020 taught her one thing, is that you can’t plan too far in advance: “If someone had asked a year ago whether I’d be where I am now I definitely wouldn’t have known.”

The prospect of another job is “exciting but scary at the same time”, but she said she tries not to stress about it.

“Change is good. There will be a lot of change this year.”