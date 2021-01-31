Colleen Trenwith - the fiddler who captured Kiwi hearts

The violin was just one of many instruments with which Colleen Trenwith was skilled.

OBITUARY: Colleen Bain Trenwith 1946 - 2021

The fabulous fiddler with the shy smile who captured television viewers’ hearts in the 60s has died in Hamilton.

Colleen Trenwith, whose career began as a violinist in the National Youth Orchestra, became a music educator at East Tennessee State University, and wowed country music fans with her musicianship from Invercargill to Nashville.

She grew up in Wellington but enrolled at Hamilton Teachers’ College for its music programme - a fateful decision. Two enthusiasts played her a Flatt & Scruggs album, and the classical violinist agreed to have a go at some fiddle solos. Alan and Paul were amazed from the first notes she played.

Colleen agreed to join their band “for a little while”. But she had begun a lifelong love for this high energy folk music and was to become a Kiwi bluegrass pioneer.

Her playing became the signature sound, after the news on Saturday, of the hit TV show The Country Touch. The opening theme “Howdy Neighbour Howdy” kicked off with her soaring fiddle.

The curly blonde from the capital was everybody's darling, but anyone could see and hear she was player of exceptional talent, serious about sounding like a fiddler from the American South.

Her fiddle was the highlight when the Hamilton County Bluegrass Band hit the microphones, in NZ, Australia and America. The band remains the only NZ group to have played The Grand Old Opry.

Supplied/Stuff The Hamilton County Bluegrass Band. l-r Pam Crowe, Alan Rhodes, Colleen Trenwith, Keith McMillan, Paul Trenwith and Tim Trenwith.

Colleen was unique in that she could both read music and improvise fiddle solos and harmonies.

Already a pianist, she learned to play the guitar, mandolin and double bass. She was a gifted teacher, whether with school kids in the Hutt Valley or sharing her skills with fiddlers at folk festivals.

As a mother she had private pupils, performed with husband Paul and many others, regularly playing gospel songs in church, and taught Hillcrest children to play in little school orchestras in Hamilton.

Young or old, everyone liked Colleen’s calm and positive nature. From the 90s, she toured with the HCBB and other country music legends, and played in jazz and country combos on the Kapiti Coast.

Colleen never stopped improving. This degree of authenticity led to her decision, when she’d raised her four sons, to enrol at ETSU at Johnson City, Tennessee, as a ‘mature student’. She wanted to learn even more, to absorb the culture where this music evolved from European émigrés keeping their traditions alive in the new world.

In only her third semester, the University invited her to join the staff and teach the fiddle, helping her convert her student visa into a work permit. Out of her classes she formed groups to learn harmony singing and gain the confidence to perform all sorts of country and mountain music.

Colleen Trenwith completed the Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music course, graduated in 2015 with a BA, and made a valued contribution to the ETSU Center for Appalachian Studies and Services (CASS).

Her students’ respect was shown in tributes at her June, 2020 farewell. Today, people around the world watch her playing online, at NZonScreen, or in Youtube clips with Mike Seeger, Tex Morton or Slim Dusty, and her bluegrass band mates.

Colleen wished to retire in Hamilton and enjoy her sons’ families and her grandchildren. But settling back among her Kiwi roots has been cruelly cut short. She slipped away this week, surrounded by her loving family.

Through the miracle of modern media, we will always be able to listen to her fiddle. Those of us who played backup to those high lonesome sounds will never forget the thrill of it all. She was an inspiration to everyone she played with and to all who heard her or met her.

David Calder was a member of the Hamilton County Bluegrass Band