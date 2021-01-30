City council asked to underwrite World of WearableArt in case of Covid-19 disruption

The organisers of this year’s World of WearableArt have asked the Wellington City Council to underwrite the event in case of a Covid-19 disruption. (File photo)

Wellington City Council has been asked to underwrite this year’s World of WearableArt (WOW) event in case of a Covid-19 disruption.

Councillors will decide in a private session on Thursday whether to insure the event, which contributes $27.9 million to the Wellington economy each year.

City councillor Nicola Young, who holds the arts, culture and events portfolio, said she could not confirm how much the council was being asked to underwrite, but it was committed to keeping the event in the city.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington City councillor Nicola Young says the council is determined to keep the event in Wellington. (File photo)

“We are very mindful the arts and culture sector has been really hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and that’s been exacerbated by the fact event cancellation insurance doesn’t cover the pandemic,” Young said.

READ MORE:

* Wellington's Covid-19 recovery fund at risk of 'throwing money into a vacuum', councillor says

* World of WearableArt to slash two thirds of workforce

* Coronavirus: Has Covid-19 claimed Wellington's title of NZ's creative capital?



The council considered the event, which opens this year on September 30, as the most significant event on the city’s arts calendar, Young said.

It had attracted a total of almost 703,000 spectators in the 15 years it had been running, with the last event, in 2019, attracting almost 41,000 domestic and international visitors, she said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff World of WearableArt chief executive David Tingey says organisers are committed to keeping the event in Wellington. (File photo)

“The council considers WOW to be the most exciting event [for the city] and we’re working hard to make sure it continues.”

WOW chief executive David Tingey said event organisers had been in conversations with the council since August last year about underwriting the 2021 event.

Organisers remained committed to keeping the event in Wellington, Tingey said.

Last year's WOW event was cancelled because of Covid-19.