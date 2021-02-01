Calls to fast track upgrades of Wairarapa level crossings after fatal crash

A train was halted on the Wairarapa line near Featherston after a collision with a car on Western Lake Rd crossing.

After a Carterton helicopter pilot lost his daughter in a level crossing train crash, he would stop at every railway line, whether it had a warning system or not.

Jason Diedrichs’ 15-year-old daughter Grace was killed when a vehicle driven by her boyfriend hit a train on Wiltons Rd in February 2013.

Now, in the wake of Thursday’s fatal level crossing crash in Featherston, on the same line, local leaders are discussing fast tracking planned safety upgrades.

“There’s human behaviour and the need to be more careful, but I do think there could be more done,” Diedrichs said. “I think those rumble strips do work, and I would like to see bells and lights on all the crossings.”

Greater Wellington Regional Council regional transport committee chairperson Adrienne Staples said she had discussed asking KiwiRail to include level crossing improvements in a planned upgrade of the Wairarapa commuter line over the next two years.

The council’s regional plan plans lists upgrades to level crossings “that do not meet the latest safety standards” as one of its priorities.

Staples lived just a few hundred metres from Thursday’s crash site and said

“90 per cent” of people do not stop.

“They have a look, they think they’re clear, but they do not stop. Then you get the idiots that don’t even slow down,” she said. “Is it dangerous? Well, it’s only as dangerous as the people ... a moment's inattention can cost you your life.”

PIERS FULLER/Stuff South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen said planned safety improvements at Wairarapa level crossings should be brought forward.

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen said he’d talked to transport leaders about getting the crossing upgraded sooner than planned.

The crossing had a compulsory stop sign, but no electronic signalling. It was located about a kilometre south of Featherston, before the track heads to the Remutaka Tunnel.

“Level crossings in New Zealand need more than just a sign these days,” he said. “I think we need to explore the options and what’s feasible to be done.”

Alex Beijen/Stuff The crossing on Western Lake Rd, near Featherston where the fatal car versus train crash occurred.

There was a fatal crash involving a car and a train at the crossing in 2007.

KiwiRail said there had been one fatality and three near misses at the crossing in the last decade.

A spokesman said although incidents like Thursday’s were tragic for the victim and their family, and traumatic for everyone involved, KiwiRail did not fast track upgrades based on a single recent event.

“KiwiRail considers the incident history of all level crossings throughout New Zealand over a 10-year period to assist in the level crossing upgrade decision-making process.”

He said upgrades were based on their ranking on the national priority risk list, and over the next three-year period there were no crossings in Wairarapa on the level crossing upgrade list.

The man who died in Thursday’s crash was Godwell Mahowa, 58, of Lower Hutt, who was a senior planner at South Wairarapa District Council.

Diedrichs saw the news of the crash on Stuff, and was reminded of his family’s own tragedy of eight years ago.

“I saw the people walking along the track and that was more-or-less exactly the same picture I saw when it happened with Grace.”

He said he didn’t blame any single factor for the loss of his daughter.

“It’s a very real cost and loss for any family, and not only the family of those lost, but there’s a huge cost for people like the train drivers and others that are involved.”