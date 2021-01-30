Who's to blame for Wellington's water woes? Not us, say successive mayors

Wellington’s former mayors are calling the capital’s increasingly common sewage spills “embarrassing” and “a gross failure,” pointing to decades of under-investment in infrastructure and managerial incompetence.

But they do not take any responsibility for that under-investment, and nor does current mayor Andy Foster, who has been on the council since 1992.

Former mayors Justin Lester and Celia Wade-Brown, who led the city between 2010 and 2019, claimed councillors had been misled about the extent of the problems with the ageing pipe network.

“It’s embarrassing for Wellington, it’s embarrassing for Wellington City Council, and it’s doing Wellington’s reputation considerable harm,” said Lester, the city’s mayor from 2016 until 2019, blaming “gross failure of local government management”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A ruptured water main in Te Aro on Thursday was the latest in a long list of failures on Wellington’s crumbling pipe network.

READ MORE:

* Councillors considering water metering to solve Wellington pipe woes

* Queenstown Mall flooding - an infrastructure 'reality check'

* Faultlines: How Wellington's power and water supply is vulnerable in a major earthquake



Wade-Brown, his predecessor, said her council was told, in a council long-term plan tabled in 2012, that the city’s water infrastructure was in “good condition” and that “overflows of untreated wastewater into the environment are rare”.

“We have to rely on professional advice for engineering matters,” Wade-Brown said.

The sight of sewage flowing through the streets of the capital and into the harbour has become increasingly common, with more than 2000 wastewater pipe bursts recorded in Wellington Water’s latest annual report – or more than 40 a week.

The latest burst, of a “highly critical” wastewater pipe at the intersection of Victoria and Mercer streets on Monday afternoon, sent sewage out onto the road, leading to pleas not to flush toilets as engineers scrambled to prevent sewage from spilling into Wellington harbour.

Three days later, on Thursday, an Aro Valley mains pipe that had been installed in 1926 burst, sending a torrential volume of water 20 metres into the air and flooding the street.

Foster and the current council have repeatedly said that the problems are the result of decades of under-investment. The council estimates it will cost between $2.2 billion and $4.5 billion over the next 30 years to bring the sewerage infrastructure up to scratch.

Most wastewater pipes in Wellington built pre-1970 are physically connected to stormwater, and are designed to spill into the ocean as a release valve rather than bubbling out onto the street.

Foster this week said that efforts to deal with the pipes had been hampered by a lack of information about the state of the network, and by a lack of funding through Wellington Water.

Robert Kitchin Former Wellington mayor Justin Lester has blamed the problems on a “gross failure of local government management”. (File photo)

Lester said yesterday that money that should have been spent on improving water infrastructure had been spent in other areas, and that elected officials were not to blame.

“We were in charge of governance. This is a failure of local government management,” he said. “It comes down to two things: a culture of austerity, and a lack of engineering expertise within Wellington City Council.”

Wade-Brown claimed councillors had not ignored the issues, and were never told to cut spending in other areas. “I don’t remember any substantive debates about the amounts we should be spending, which indicates to me that we generally went with the official recommendation.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A ruptured pipe on Victoria St on Monday sent sewage spilling through central Wellington.

That’s news to former mayor Dame Fran Wilde, who was in charge from 1992 until 1995 and said yesterday that the problems with the city’s infrastructure were well known during her tenure. Back then, they used to call it “century-old”, she said.

“We knew this was happening then. The question is: does the council think it needs minute details of every pipe before it can approve a programme, or should they not just have an ongoing programme?” she asked yesterday.​

“I don’t think it’s really correct to say they [councillors] didn’t know. We have known for 30 years at least that we have failing infrastructure in Wellington.”

Dominion-Post Former mayor Celia Wade-Brown says councillors were misled about the extent of the problems. (File photo)

Eddie Clark, from the Victoria University of Wellington faculty of law, said previous mayors could only pass the buck so far.

“The day-to-day work of the council is absolutely done by staff. But your job as mayor is to set the strategic direction on the big questions, and look ahead to where you want the city to be in 20 years,” he said.

In Clark’s opinion, much of the damage contributing to the current failures was done in the terms of Mark Blumsky, between 1995 and 2001, and Kerry Prendergast, between 2001 and 2010. They could not be contacted for comment on Friday.

Clark said during those terms, rates were kept low which, in his opinion, contributed to the neglect of the infrastructure.

The emphasis during their years was keeping rates low while funding "flashy" projects like Westpac Stadium (now Sky Stadium) and developing Courtenay Place, Clark said.

Monique Ford/Stuff The problems with the city’s water pipes became apparent in late 2019, with a burst pipe on Willis St one of the first major failures. Wellington Water spokesman Alex van Paassen inspects the damage. (File photo)

However, the mayors spoken to were not free from blame, he said.

“You can absolutely pass some of the buck to the staff but the overall direction, that's the role of the councillors and the mayor,” he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Former mayor Fran Wilde says the problems have been known about for at least 30 years. (File photo)

For Wilde, Wellington’s city councils had simply not spent enough to maintain the network, and it couldn’t be delayed any longer. “Wellingtonians, wake up,” she said. “This is going to cost money, and we have to do it.”

In November a double-digit rates increase was signalled at a closed meeting of the council to help pay for the Let’s Get Wellington Moving project, fixing Wellington’s ailing pipes, and Wellington Library upgrades.