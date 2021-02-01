Former mayor hits back at criticism over the state of Wellington's pipes

Former Wellington mayor Kerry Prendergast has hit back strongly to claims her mayoralty is largely to blame for the state of the city’s water pipes. (File photo)

Former mayor Dame Kerry Prendergast has emphatically rebutted claims from a Victoria University academic that the Wellington’s water pipes were neglected during her three terms in office.

Amid increasing consternation about the frequent sewage pipe breaks in Wellington that send brown sludge through the capital’s streets, analysts have been pointing to decades of under-investment by successive mayors.

But Dr Eddie Clark, from Victoria University’s faculty of law, said on Friday that, in his opinion, the mayoral terms of Prendergast and her predecessor Mark Blumsky – stretching from 1995 to 2010 – were the worst.

Clark claimed that low rates during these terms contributed to water infrastructure being neglected, resulting in the problems being experienced now.

Prendergast, who could not be reached for comment on Friday, said yesterday that the claims were “just wrong”.

“It is true that elected councils do now, and always have, struggled to balance many and varied demands for the communities’ wellbeing with limited resources,” she said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A ruptured water main in Te Aro on Thursday was the latest in a long list of failures on Wellington’s crumbling pipe network

“However, I can state categorically that during 1995 to 2010, there were no resolutions made to under fund the underground pipe infrastructure to any level below those that asset management plans indicated as prudent, based on risk mitigation at the time,” she continued. “I would challenge anyone to show evidence counter to that.”

Prendergast noted that during her time as mayor, the council strived to keep residential rates at a reasonable level, while reducing the ratio between commercial ratepayers, who pay more, and residential ratepayers.

“Your academic’s assertion that lower rates were achieved by reducing infrastructure spend is just wrong,” she said about Clark’s claims.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington Water recorded more than 2000 pipe bursts in its latest annual rpeort.

The sight of sewage flowing through the streets of the capital and into the harbour has become increasingly common, with more than 2000 wastewater pipe bursts recorded in Wellington Water’s latest annual report – or more than 40 a week.

Current mayor Andy Foster and his council have repeatedly said the problems are the result of decades of under-investment. The council estimates it will cost between $2.2 billion and $4.5 billion over the next 30 years to bring the sewerage infrastructure up to scratch.

Prendergast said many improvements were made to the city’s water assets during her time as mayor, between 2001 and 2010.

They included an upgrade of the Moa Point treatment plant and connection to the Happy Valley dewatering plant, new water reservoirs in the north, west and east districts, and new trunk water mains on Thorndon Quay and Aotea Quay.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Prendergast says she oversaw many improvements to the city’s water infrastructure during her tenure as mayor, including an upgrade of the Moa Point treatment plant. (File photo)

She also oversaw stormwater improvements under Lambton Quay, Victoria St, Willis St, and Harris St; emergency sewage storage under the Michael Fowler Centre; and improvements on the main sewer interceptor, she said.

Stormwater investment had been made to help drain Aro Valley under the Inner-City Bypass, but that work had yet to be completed by subsequent councils, Prendergast said.

Clark claimed councils run by Prendergast and Blumsky had focused too much on “flashy” projects, but Prendergast said subsequent councils had also promised expensive projects such as a new convention centre, airport runway extension, and cycleways.

Much of that funding had come from the council’s infrastructure depreciation budget, she said. That budget is money set aside to match the rate of depreciation of assets.

Prendergast also said that Foster had criticised her when he was a councillor for “gold-plating the pipes”.

“Yes, we were also able to invest in other major facilities to support our communities and our economy, but not at the expense of core infrastructure,” Prendergast said.

Blumsky could not be reached for comment.