What to know before the second gun buy-back starts on Monday

More than 60,000 firearms were collected in the last Government buy-back, and the one over the next few months is expected to be much smaller. (Video first published December 2019)

The second police gun buy-back scheme will kick off across the country on Monday, with a few key differences from last time.

Police will be collecting firearms, conversion kits and parts that were prohibited and restricted under new legislation introduced following the mosque shootings in Christchurch in 2019.

The buy-back will run from February 1 to May 1, with an amnesty in place until the start of August for anyone wanting to hand in prohibited items after the buyback ends.

Unlike the original gun buy-back scheme, which ran until late December 2019, turning over now-illegal firearms will be by appointment only at police stations.

READ MORE:

* Government set to roll out fresh firearms buy-back scheme

* Government's gun buy-back scheme hits Hawke's Bay this weekend

* Opposition not sold on Government $208m gun buyback scheme



Buyback programme director Inspector Richard Wilson said there are a few things people can do to make sure the process runs smoothly.

“To hand in any items as part of the buy-back, the first thing people need to do is make an appointment with their regional collection team.”

Local teams can be contacted by emailing buyback2021@police.govt.nz

Getty-Images Firearms removed from circulation at the Papakura Police Station as part of the first gun buy-back in 2019.

“Booking a time with our regional collection teams means you meet with the assessors during your appointment so the condition of your items can be assessed, the price can be advised, and the payment process actioned.

“If people just walk into a station they will need to wait until the regional collection teams are in town before their items can be assessed and a price advised to enable compensation.”

Wilson said when people come in to a police station at their allocated time, they need to pack their items properly.

This means guns should be transported in a soft firearms bag or lockable hard case, and no guns or magazines should be loaded.

Getty-Images More than 60,000 firearms and nearly 300,000 parts and magazines were collected in the 2019 buy-back.

People are also asked to bring photo ID and verification of their bank account numbers, so compensation can be paid.

“We will also take in any arms items people would like to hand in under amnesty.

“For example, this could be a firearm someone has inherited when a family member passed away.”

The original gun buyback came in the aftermath of the 2019 terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques, which left 51 people dead.

Police held a number of collections events across the country, and people turned in a total of 60,297 firearms, 299,837 prohibited parts and magazines, and a further 5,630 firearms were modified.

A full list of items on the buyback list, and compensation prices, can be found at:

https://www.police.govt.nz/sites/default/files/publications/prohibited-firearms-buy-back-2021-price-list.pdf