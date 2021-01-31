Oar-wielding woman in Coromandel Peninsula boat rage video is a local teacher

The heated altercation happened on January 23, in Tairua Harbour on the Coromandel Peninsula.

A woman filmed swinging an oar at a man who rammed her boat is a teacher at a Coromandel Peninsula school.

Footage of the January 23 confrontation in Tairua Harbour has been widely shared on social media, and police and the local harbourmaster are investigating the altercation.

It has also prompted urgent meetings among the leaders of Tairua School, where the woman works.

Interim principal Murray McDonald would not confirm which staff member was involved, but met with board chair Brent Arnel on Sunday to discuss the incident.

Arnel, the school's spokesperson, had not responded to a request for comment before publication.

Mr_wiski/Youtube A man was caught on camera ramming a family's boat and sinking his own in a boat-rage incident in Tairua.

Video of the harbour incident shows a man in an inflatable dinghy claiming the woman's larger boat had broken the speed limit and caused $1000 of damage" to his vessel.

After yelling and swearing between the pair, he rams the woman's boat, which has children on board.

She then wades over to him with an oar, getting a couple of swings in before a bystander takes it from her.

It's understood Tairua School is getting advice from the NZ School Trustees Association, and school leaders have been told what they can and can't say.

The incident came to light days before pupils were due to head back to the full primary school – it reopens on February 4, according to the school website.

The school had a roll of 142 students aged between 5 and 13 years in mid-2020, Ministry of Education data shows.

Supplied The man in the video rammed the boat the teacher was on with his dinghy, accusing them of having damaged another vessel by speeding past.

Teachers have a “trusted role in society", the Education Council's code of professional responsibility for teachers notes.

Values which underpin their code and teaching standards include pono - “showing integrity by acting in ways that are fair, honest, ethical and just” - and whanaungatanga, which includes positive and collaborative relationships with the wider community.

The man involved in the incident is a Tairua local, a marina spokesperson has previously said.

The faceoff happened near Tai Paku mooring, the spokesperson said.

Police had been contacted about “a dispute and reported assault at the Tairua boat ramp” and were making enquiries, a spokesperson has previously told Stuff.

There was nothing to update on Sunday as to what had led to the incident or whether any charges had been laid, a spokeswoman said.