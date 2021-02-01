Man seriously injured in early-morning blaze at Christchurch flat

Firefighters were called to the fire just after 6am on Monday.

A man has been take to hospital with serious injuries after an early-morning blaze in a flat in Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said three crews were called to a fire at a two-storey flat on Curzon Pl in Parklands just after 6am on Monday.

The blaze had been extinguished, but it caused "extensive damage” to the first floor, Norris said.

The man who was seriously injured was thought to be the only person in the property at the time of the blaze. Norris said he had been taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

It is unclear what caused the fire, but a fire investigator is onsite.