Police divers search for swimmer missing in Canterbury river

Police National Dive Squad search the Waimakariri River north of Christchurch for a missing swimmer.

Police divers have begun searching for a man who disappeared while swimming in the Waimakariri River on Saturday.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said the divers would focus their efforts on the stretch of river between the State Highway 1 bridge and the Old Waimakariri bridge, which Main North Rd uses.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police divers search for a swimmer who disappeared in the Waimakariri River on Saturday.

There is about 400m between the two bridges.

READ MORE:

* Search under way after man disappears from Canterbury river

* River Queen boat beached after motor fails in North Canterbury river

* Waimakariri Bridge beams to be placed this evening



Police were alerted to the missing swimmer at around 6.45pm on Saturday after the man's friends were unable to locate him.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police divers will focus their attention on a 400m stretch of the river.

A police spokesperson earlier said Coastguard North Canterbury helped search the river on Saturday night, but the man was not found.