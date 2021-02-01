Police divers search for swimmer missing in Canterbury river
Police divers have begun searching for a man who disappeared while swimming in the Waimakariri River on Saturday.
On Monday, a police spokesperson said the divers would focus their efforts on the stretch of river between the State Highway 1 bridge and the Old Waimakariri bridge, which Main North Rd uses.
There is about 400m between the two bridges.
Police were alerted to the missing swimmer at around 6.45pm on Saturday after the man's friends were unable to locate him.
A police spokesperson earlier said Coastguard North Canterbury helped search the river on Saturday night, but the man was not found.
