Police divers to search for swimmer missing in Canterbury river

The police national dive squad is in Christchurch to look for a man still missing after going for a swim in the Waimakariri River on Saturday.

Police said on Monday divers would focus their efforts on the stretch of the river between the State Highway 1 bridge and the Old Waimakariri bridge, which Main North Rd uses.

There is about 400m between the two bridges.

Police were alerted to the missing swimmer at around 6.45pm on Saturday after the man's friends were unable to locate him.

A police spokesperson earlier said Coastguard North Canterbury helped search the river on Saturday night, but the man was not found.