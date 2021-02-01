'Ferocious' fire leaves Pōkeno house destroyed

A house has been completely destroyed by a fire that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews fought a stop a “ferocious” house fire in Pōkeno on Sunday afternoon from spreading to neighbouring properties.

Emergency services were called to the fire, on Hillpark Dr about 2.45pm, which left a house completely destroyed.

It had caused a large black plume of smoke to billow over the North Waikato town during the afternoon.

Jean Bell/Supplied Large flames could be seen shooting out of the Pokeno house on Sunday afternoon.

Photos now show only the charred skeleton of the house standing following the blaze.

Eight fire trucks attended the incident, Fire and Emergency shift manager Mark Richards said.

“The 180 square metre house was fully involved when crews got there,” Richards said.

The fire was at risk of spreading so the main priority was to contain it, he said.

Tūākau station officer Ben Wilson, who was incident controller on the day, said two neighbouring houses were in danger.

Crews immediately ran hoses down both sides of the property to contain the fire spread.

Within an hour the fire was under control, but some crews were at the site for five hours in total to ensure it was fully extinguished.

Tuakau Volunteer Fire Brigade/Supplied It took crews about six hours to fight a large house fire in Pōkeno on Sunday afternoon.

“It is certainly one of the more ferocious, well involved house fires we have been to recently.

“The house is beyond repair...it's not salvageable.”

Wilson said firefighters from different crews worked hard in the heat to contain the fire.

Along with Tūākau other brigades from Mercer, Papakura, Mangatangi and Pukekohe attended.

Richards said a fire investigator had visited the scene, but the cause of the fire was not known yet.