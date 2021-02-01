Mum still in hospital after family jet boat flipped near Queenstown

The Dart River is a popular spot for jet boating. (file photo)

A family jet boat trip turned to horror when the boat flipped while exiting a chasm, near Queenstown, on the weekend.

Sergeant Simon Matheson said the North Island family were in a privately owned jet boat in a convoy with three others on the Dart River about 2.30pm on Saturday.

The other boats had exited the chasm and the family took a slightly different route.

They hit a submerged log, flipping the boat.

Matheson said the site was inaccessible by road, and the patients had to be taken away by helicopter.

All four were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

The mother was critically injured, the father had moderate injuries and the children had minor to moderate injuries.

The mother was still in hospital but her injuries were not considered life threatening, he said.